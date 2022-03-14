Report: Running back Darrel Williams headed to free agency

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams will head to free agency, according to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo notes that the Chiefs tried to reach an agreement with the 26-year-old unrestricted free agent, but the two sides weren’t able to come to terms.

Williams first joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2018. Due to various injuries to starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2021, Williams touched the football 134 more times than he did in 2020 — leading to much greater production. As Garafolo noted, Williams eclipsed the 1,000-scrimmage yard mark with 558 rushing yards and 452 receiving yards. A toe injury led to Williams being limited in the Chiefs' three-game postseason run.

During the 2020 postseason, Williams started the Chiefs’ Divisional round game against the Cleveland Browns. He had 13 carries for 78 yards and four catches for 16 yards. In the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills, he notched the Chiefs’ go-ahead touchdown — and they never lost the lead.

The Chiefs especially like Williams’ ability as a pass blocker — and his relationship with the starter, Edwards-Helaire, dates back to their college days at LSU. The Chiefs currently have three other backs on the 2022 90-man roster — Edwards-Helaire, Derrick Gore and Brenden Knox. Jerick McKinnon, like Williams, is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Williams, who has 1,674 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns in his four-year career, came to terms on a one-year contract to stay with the Chiefs last offseason. It seems very possible he will be wearing another jersey in 2022.