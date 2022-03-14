 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL free-agency tracker: Chiefs news, trades, updates, reports, signings, and more

We’re keeping you up to date on all the news from free agency.

By John Dixon and Pete Sweeney Updated
/ new
NFL: JAN 12 AFC Divisional Round - Colts at Chiefs Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL free agency officially begins at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday.

We’re tracking all of the free agency action relating to the Kansas City Chiefsand the rest of the NFL — right here.

Free agency rumors and roster moves so far

Monday, March 14

  • 5:25 p.m. The Jets are keeping running back Tevin Coleman, per report.
  • 5:17 p.m. The Browns have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with defensive tackle Taven Bryan, per report.
  • 5:12 p.m. The Bills have signed former Washington defensive tackle Tim Settle to a two-year deal, per report.
  • 5:02 p.m. Texans expected to restructure (former Chiefs) safety Eric Murray’s contract to lower his 2021 cap hit, per report.
  • 4:53 p.m. Texans cut offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, per report.
  • 4:42 p.m. Giants tight end Evan Engram intends to sign a one-year contract with the Jaguars, per report.
  • 4:30 p.m. Offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor agrees to re-sign with Steelers, per report.
  • 4:12 p.m. Cornerback Carlton Davis is re-signed by the Buccaneers, per report.
  • 3:59 p.m. Broncos sign former Packers guard Ben Braden, per report.
  • 3:57 p.m. Chargers sign Patriots’ cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year contract, per report.
  • 3:47 p.m. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater plans to sign a one-year deal to be the Dolphins’ backup, per report.
  • 3:33 p.m. Dolphins closing on a 3-year contract with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., per report.
  • 3:26 p.m. Cardinals linebacker and special-teamer Dennis Gardeck reached agreement with team on three-year contract, per report.
  • 3:10 p.m. Quarterback Colt McCoy returning to the Cardinals on a two-year deal, per report.
  • 3:00 p.m. Center Brian Allen retained by the Rams with a three-year contract, per report.
  • 2:56 p.m. Indianapolis Colts re-signing tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year deal, per report.
  • 2:45 p.m. Seahawks re-sign tight end Will Dissly to a three-year contract, per report.
  • 2:41 p.m. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was retained by the Packers with a five-year contract, per report.
  • 1:43 p.m. Texans are re-signing safety Terrence Brooks to a one-year deal, per report.
  • 1:40 p.m. The Bengals retain defensive tackle B.J. Hill with a three-year deal, per report.
  • 1:37 p.m. The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to sign former Panthers pass rusher Haason Reddick to a three-year deal, per report.
  • 1:32 p.m. The Jaguars are expected to sign former Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk to a large deal, per report.
  • 1:33 p.m. The Titans will not tender offensive lineman David Quessenberry, who started 25 straight games at right tackle for them, per report.
  • 1:32 p.m. The Bills are planning on offering guard Ryan Bates the low RFA contract tender, per report.
  • 1:20 p.m. The Jets are re-signing wideout Braxton Berrios on a two-year, per report.
  • 1:13 p.m. The Titans are retaining center Ben Jones with a two-year contract, per report.
  • 1:12 p.m. Former Seattle offensive lineman Jamarco Jones intends to sign a two-year deal with the Titans, per report.
  • 1:08 p.m. Seahawks are re-signing cornerback Sidney Jones, per report.
  • 12:56 p.m. San Francisco 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson plans to sign with the New York Jets, per report.
  • 12:53 p.m. The Chiefs have been in touch with their tight end Jody Fortson about a new contract, per report.
  • 12:49 p.m. New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi intends to sign with the Jaguars, per report.
  • 12:48 p.m. The New York Giants have signed Bills wide receiver Robert Foster, per report.
  • 12:47 p.m. The Jaguars have made a long-term deal with former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun, who gets a three-year contract, per report.
  • 12:43 p.m. The Lions have re-signed safety Tracy Walker on a three-year deal, per report.
  • 12:42 p.m. The Bengals are signing former Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras to a three-year contract, per report.
  • 12:38 p.m. Washington Commanders guard Brandon Scherff plans to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per report.
  • 12:33 p.m. The Seahawks are re-signing veteran defensive tackle Al Woods, per report.
  • 12:11 p.m. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with safety Quandre Diggs, retaining him with a three-year contract, per report.
  • 12:08 p.m. Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi plans to sign with the Chicago Bears, per report.
  • 11:54 a.m. The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract — and after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, is expected to start, per report.
  • 11:53 a.m. The Chiefs are working on a contract restructure for defensive end Frank Clark, per report.
  • 11:35 a.m. The Carolina Panthers announced they have released cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Morgan Fox.
  • 11:19 a.m. The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back James Conner to a three-year extension, per report.
  • 11:19 a.m. The Cleveland Browns are releasing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, per several reports. Over the weekend, Landry had been granted permission to seek a trade; instead, he hits the open market and can choose his next destination.
  • 11:11 a.m. The Miami Dolphins have reached an agreement with former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds. It’s a two-year deal, per report.
  • 11:10 a.m. Tennessee Titans agree to a one-year deal to return tight end Geoff Swaim, per report.
  • 11:01 a.m. The Cincinnati Bengals are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa to a four-year deal, per report.
  • 10:56 a.m. The Los Angeles Rams have signed reserve offensive lineman Joe Noteboom to a three-year deal, per report.
  • 10:50 a.m. Miami Dolphins and former Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah agree on four-year contract, keeping him from reaching free agency, per report.
  • 10:00 a.m. Cincinnati Bengals are offering a restricted free agent contract tender to offensive lineman Fred Johnson, per report.
  • 9:55 a.m. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to meet with the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and other teams before the new league year begins, per report.
  • 9:34 a.m. The Green Bay Packers are releasing offensive tackle Billy Turner, per report.
  • 9:29 a.m. The Packers are releasing pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, per report. Smith could be an interesting player to watch for the Chiefs.
  • 9:28 a.m. The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a three-year extension with left tackle Jake Matthews, per report.
  • 9:22 a.m. The Minnesota Vikings will tender a restricted free-agent contract tender to placekicker Greg Joseph, per agent.
  • 9:08 a.m. An old friend to the Chiefs, center Mitch Morse of the Buffalo Bills, agreed to a two-year, $19.5 million extension and is now under contract until 2024, per report.
  • 8:30 a.m. The Bills announced that they have released offensive tackle Daryl Williams.
  • 8:27 a.m. The Packers signed pass rusher Preston Smith to a four-year contract, per report.
  • 8:18 a.m. The Detroit Lions are bringing back quarterback Tim Boyle on a one-year contract, per report.
  • 8:00 a.m. Chiefs and free agent Darrel Williams unable to come to terms before free agency; the running back will test free agency, per report.
  • 7:28 a.m. Wide receiver Davante Adams won’t play for the Packers under 2022 franchise tag, per report.
  • 6:20 a.m. The day after making a one-year deal with safety Devin McCourty, the New England Patriots sign quarterback Brian Hoyer and interior offensive lineman James Ferentz, per report.

Sunday, March 13

Chiefs news from free agency run-up

Chiefs signings

Chiefs releases and retirements

  • LB Anthony Hitchens (2/22)

Chiefs free agents signed elsewhere

  • None so far

Chiefs free agents

  • TE Jody Fortson (ERFA)
  • RB Derrick Gore (ERFA)
  • DB Chris Lammons (ERFA)
  • TE Blake Bell (UFA)
  • C Austin Blythe (UFA)
  • FB Michael Burton (UFA)
  • QB Chad Henne (UFA)
  • CB Mike Hughes (UFA)
  • DE Melvin Ingram (UFA)
  • WR Marcus Kemp (UFA)
  • G Kyle Long (UFA)
  • S Tyrann Mathieu (UFA)
  • RB Jerick McKinnon (UFA)
  • LB Ben Niemann (UFA)
  • DT Derrick Nnadi (UFA)
  • LB Dorian O’Daniel (UFA)
  • DE Alex Okafor (UFA)
  • WR Byron Pringle (UFA)
  • DT Jarran Reed (UFA)
  • T Mike Remmers (UFA)
  • WR Demarcus Robinson (UFA)
  • S Daniel Sorensen (UFA)
  • CB Charvarius Ward (UFA)
  • S Armani Watts (UFA)
  • RB Darrel Williams (UFA)
  • G Andrew Wylie (UFA)

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...