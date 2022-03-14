NFL free-agency tracker: Chiefs news, trades, updates, reports, signings, and more

NFL free agency officially begins at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday.
We’re tracking all of the free agency action relating to the Kansas City Chiefs — and the rest of the NFL — right here.
Free agency rumors and roster moves so far
Monday, March 14
- 5:25 p.m. The Jets are keeping running back Tevin Coleman, per report.
- 5:17 p.m. The Browns have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with defensive tackle Taven Bryan, per report.
- 5:12 p.m. The Bills have signed former Washington defensive tackle Tim Settle to a two-year deal, per report.
- 5:02 p.m. Texans expected to restructure (former Chiefs) safety Eric Murray’s contract to lower his 2021 cap hit, per report.
- 4:53 p.m. Texans cut offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, per report.
- 4:42 p.m. Giants tight end Evan Engram intends to sign a one-year contract with the Jaguars, per report.
- 4:30 p.m. Offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor agrees to re-sign with Steelers, per report.
- 4:12 p.m. Cornerback Carlton Davis is re-signed by the Buccaneers, per report.
- 3:59 p.m. Broncos sign former Packers guard Ben Braden, per report.
- 3:57 p.m. Chargers sign Patriots’ cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year contract, per report.
- 3:47 p.m. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater plans to sign a one-year deal to be the Dolphins’ backup, per report.
- 3:33 p.m. Dolphins closing on a 3-year contract with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., per report.
- 3:26 p.m. Cardinals linebacker and special-teamer Dennis Gardeck reached agreement with team on three-year contract, per report.
- 3:10 p.m. Quarterback Colt McCoy returning to the Cardinals on a two-year deal, per report.
- 3:00 p.m. Center Brian Allen retained by the Rams with a three-year contract, per report.
- 2:56 p.m. Indianapolis Colts re-signing tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year deal, per report.
- 2:45 p.m. Seahawks re-sign tight end Will Dissly to a three-year contract, per report.
- 2:41 p.m. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was retained by the Packers with a five-year contract, per report.
- 1:43 p.m. Texans are re-signing safety Terrence Brooks to a one-year deal, per report.
- 1:40 p.m. The Bengals retain defensive tackle B.J. Hill with a three-year deal, per report.
- 1:37 p.m. The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to sign former Panthers pass rusher Haason Reddick to a three-year deal, per report.
- 1:32 p.m. The Jaguars are expected to sign former Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk to a large deal, per report.
- 1:33 p.m. The Titans will not tender offensive lineman David Quessenberry, who started 25 straight games at right tackle for them, per report.
- 1:32 p.m. The Bills are planning on offering guard Ryan Bates the low RFA contract tender, per report.
- 1:20 p.m. The Jets are re-signing wideout Braxton Berrios on a two-year, per report.
- 1:13 p.m. The Titans are retaining center Ben Jones with a two-year contract, per report.
- 1:12 p.m. Former Seattle offensive lineman Jamarco Jones intends to sign a two-year deal with the Titans, per report.
- 1:08 p.m. Seahawks are re-signing cornerback Sidney Jones, per report.
- 12:56 p.m. San Francisco 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson plans to sign with the New York Jets, per report.
- 12:53 p.m. The Chiefs have been in touch with their tight end Jody Fortson about a new contract, per report.
- 12:49 p.m. New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi intends to sign with the Jaguars, per report.
- 12:48 p.m. The New York Giants have signed Bills wide receiver Robert Foster, per report.
- 12:47 p.m. The Jaguars have made a long-term deal with former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun, who gets a three-year contract, per report.
- 12:43 p.m. The Lions have re-signed safety Tracy Walker on a three-year deal, per report.
- 12:42 p.m. The Bengals are signing former Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras to a three-year contract, per report.
- 12:38 p.m. Washington Commanders guard Brandon Scherff plans to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per report.
- 12:33 p.m. The Seahawks are re-signing veteran defensive tackle Al Woods, per report.
- 12:11 p.m. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with safety Quandre Diggs, retaining him with a three-year contract, per report.
- 12:08 p.m. Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi plans to sign with the Chicago Bears, per report.
- 11:54 a.m. The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract — and after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, is expected to start, per report.
- 11:53 a.m. The Chiefs are working on a contract restructure for defensive end Frank Clark, per report.
- 11:35 a.m. The Carolina Panthers announced they have released cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Morgan Fox.
- 11:19 a.m. The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back James Conner to a three-year extension, per report.
- 11:19 a.m. The Cleveland Browns are releasing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, per several reports. Over the weekend, Landry had been granted permission to seek a trade; instead, he hits the open market and can choose his next destination.
- 11:11 a.m. The Miami Dolphins have reached an agreement with former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds. It’s a two-year deal, per report.
- 11:10 a.m. Tennessee Titans agree to a one-year deal to return tight end Geoff Swaim, per report.
- 11:01 a.m. The Cincinnati Bengals are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa to a four-year deal, per report.
- 10:56 a.m. The Los Angeles Rams have signed reserve offensive lineman Joe Noteboom to a three-year deal, per report.
- 10:50 a.m. Miami Dolphins and former Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah agree on four-year contract, keeping him from reaching free agency, per report.
- 10:00 a.m. Cincinnati Bengals are offering a restricted free agent contract tender to offensive lineman Fred Johnson, per report.
- 9:55 a.m. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to meet with the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and other teams before the new league year begins, per report.
- 9:34 a.m. The Green Bay Packers are releasing offensive tackle Billy Turner, per report.
- 9:29 a.m. The Packers are releasing pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, per report. Smith could be an interesting player to watch for the Chiefs.
- 9:28 a.m. The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a three-year extension with left tackle Jake Matthews, per report.
- 9:22 a.m. The Minnesota Vikings will tender a restricted free-agent contract tender to placekicker Greg Joseph, per agent.
- 9:08 a.m. An old friend to the Chiefs, center Mitch Morse of the Buffalo Bills, agreed to a two-year, $19.5 million extension and is now under contract until 2024, per report.
- 8:30 a.m. The Bills announced that they have released offensive tackle Daryl Williams.
- 8:27 a.m. The Packers signed pass rusher Preston Smith to a four-year contract, per report.
- 8:18 a.m. The Detroit Lions are bringing back quarterback Tim Boyle on a one-year contract, per report.
- 8:00 a.m. Chiefs and free agent Darrel Williams unable to come to terms before free agency; the running back will test free agency, per report.
- 7:28 a.m. Wide receiver Davante Adams won’t play for the Packers under 2022 franchise tag, per report.
- 6:20 a.m. The day after making a one-year deal with safety Devin McCourty, the New England Patriots sign quarterback Brian Hoyer and interior offensive lineman James Ferentz, per report.
Sunday, March 13
- 10:43 p.m. In the wake of Tom Brady ending his retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign center Ryan Jensen to a three-year contract, per report.
Chiefs news from free agency run-up
- March 11: Chiefs have ‘very high’ potential to receive 2023 compensatory picks
- March 10: Chiefs to retain cornerback Deandre Baker for 2022 season
- March 8: Broncos trade for quarterback Russell Wilson
- March 7: Chiefs place franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
- March 7: Charvarius Ward called ‘key player’ in free-agent market
- March 4: Chiefs reported to be exchanging proposals with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for on long-term contract extension
- February 22: Chiefs release linebacker Anthony Hitchens
- February 8: Chiefs sign defensive end Jonathan Woodard and tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart
- February 7: Chiefs sign former CFL defensive back Brandin Dandridge
- February 4: Chiefs sign former Buccaneers wide receiver Justin Watson
- February 2: Chiefs sign 13 players to reserve/future contracts
- January 11: Chiefs sign seven players for 2022
Chiefs signings
- CB Deandre Baker (ERFA tender 3/10)
- T Orlando Brown Jr. (UFA franchise tag 3/8)
- DE Jonathan Woodard (3/8)
- TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart (3/8)
- TE Josh Pederson (2/11)
- DE Shilique Calhoun (2/9)
- DB Brandin Dandridge (2/7)
- WR Justin Watson (2/4)
- DB Dicaprio Bootle (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- DT Cortez Broughton (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- TE Matt Bushman (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- WR Gehrig Dieter (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- DE Austin Edwards (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- WR Daurice Fountain (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- WR Josh Gordon (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- LB Darius Harris (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- OT Roderick Johnson (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- DB Devon Key (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- WR Cornell Powell (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- TE Mark Vital Jr. (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- C Darryl Williams (Reserve/Futures 2/2)
- WR Chris Finke (Reserve/Futures 1/19)
- DT Darius Stills (Reserve/Futures 1/11)
- WR Omar Bayless (Reserve/Futures 1/11)
- WR Gary Jennings (Reserve/Futures 1/11)
- WR Mathew Sexton (Reserve/Futures 1/11)
- DT Lorenzo Neal Jr. (Reserve/Futures 1/11)
- TE Jordan Franks (Reserve/Futures 1/11)
- RB Brenden Knox (Reserve/Futures 1/11)
Chiefs releases and retirements
- LB Anthony Hitchens (2/22)
Chiefs free agents signed elsewhere
- None so far
Chiefs free agents
- TE Jody Fortson (ERFA)
- RB Derrick Gore (ERFA)
- DB Chris Lammons (ERFA)
- TE Blake Bell (UFA)
- C Austin Blythe (UFA)
- FB Michael Burton (UFA)
- QB Chad Henne (UFA)
- CB Mike Hughes (UFA)
- DE Melvin Ingram (UFA)
- WR Marcus Kemp (UFA)
- G Kyle Long (UFA)
- S Tyrann Mathieu (UFA)
- RB Jerick McKinnon (UFA)
- LB Ben Niemann (UFA)
- DT Derrick Nnadi (UFA)
- LB Dorian O’Daniel (UFA)
- DE Alex Okafor (UFA)
- WR Byron Pringle (UFA)
- DT Jarran Reed (UFA)
- T Mike Remmers (UFA)
- WR Demarcus Robinson (UFA)
- S Daniel Sorensen (UFA)
- CB Charvarius Ward (UFA)
- S Armani Watts (UFA)
- RB Darrel Williams (UFA)
- G Andrew Wylie (UFA)
Loading comments...