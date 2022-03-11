Around the AFC West: Big moves across the division

In the last week, the Kansas City Chiefs' division rivals have made plenty of offseason moves. Let's review what's gone down.

The Broncos get their guy

Denver finally made the move it's needed since Peyton Manning left: trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Seahawks and Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending QB Russell Wilson to Denver. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/yOI2EcEOtx — NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022

This move has definitely impacted the AFC West — but more importantly, the Broncos in general. Denver sent a package with quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

This trade is an example of an NFL team being in win-now mode. Last season, the Los Angeles Rams did the same thing when they acquired quarterback Mathew Stafford — and that led to a Lombardi Trophy.

The move doesn't necessarily mean the Broncos are winning the Super Bowl; it's possible that it might hurt them in the long run. But it might make players become interested in going to Denver to play with Wilson — or make former players like Von Miller or Chris Harris Jr. want to return.

For more on the Broncos and Wilson, visit our SBNation sister site Mile High Report. You can also tell them that the Chiefs still have the best quarterback in the division.

One-liners

Who Denver should target at tight end

Outside linebacker Von Miller prioritizing the Rams before exploring other free-agency options

Broncos among teams interested in former Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner

The defense needs a closer look

The Las Vegas defense made improvements in 2021 — but players they signed two years ago underperformed. Linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski were supposed to help the linebacker corps — but instead, we saw rookie Divine Deablo come up big.

On Thursday, the Raiders cut Littleton. So the team should be looking for linebackers — and the other day, the Seahawks released Bobby Wagner.

With how the division is now loaded with good quarterbacks, every AFC West game could end up becoming a shootout — so Las Vegas is going to need as much defensive help as it can get.

Updated odds to win the AFC West ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/quupmff53x — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 8, 2022

For the latest on the Raiders, visit Silver and Black Pride.

One-liners

As fifth-year option numbers are released, decisions are coming on defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Jonathan Abram

Raiders restructure contracts for offensive tackle Kolten Miller and running back Kenyan Drake

Las Vegas makes fullback Alec Ingold a free agent

Weapons are in place

Los Angeles has added pass-rushing help by trading for the Chicago Bears' outside linebacker Khalil Mack, bringing the 31-year-old back to the AFC West by giving only a second and sixth-round pick for the veteran pass rusher. Los Angeles hopes that Mack — now playing across from defensive end Joey Bosa — will make an impact on the division's talented quarterbacks.

The compensation

The #Chargers are sending a 2nd rounder and a 6th rounder in 2023 for Mack. Massive. https://t.co/YErXO5Bxhv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the Chargers were able to hang onto their X-receiver. Wide receiver Mike Williams signed a three-year deal worth $60 million — including $40 million guaranteed. While the size of the contract raised eyebrows, it wasn't a surprise that Los Angeles wanted to retain Williams. For the Chargers to contend in the division, quarterback Justin Herbert's connection with his receiving corps needs to remain intact.

Chargers and WR Mike Williams reached agreement on a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed and $28 million in year one, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

You can always get the latest news about the Chargers on Bolts from the Blue.

One-liners