Let’s Argue: The Chiefs should trade for DK Metcalf

The Chiefs need a big, bruising running back to smash up the gut — and more play-action, please.

Until Andy lets go of the "pass as extension of the run game" concept, we will always be at risk of blowing big leads. Our offensive line is a run-blocking line first. We need to get a big bruising back to smash up the gut on 3rd and 1. We need to run more play action. — To Be Or Not To Be (@FromKCandBeyond) March 8, 2022

These are a lot of thoughts for one tweet; I agree with the first and last parts.

With the addition of Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made last offseason’s emphasis very clear: add a certain level of physicality up front.

However, too many times, head coach Andy Reid and company would go away from the ground attack. In the Cincinnati Bengals game, the Chiefs only ran the ball nine times in the second half. In those nine attempts, they averaged over six yards per carry.

This isn’t the only reason the Chiefs lost in the AFC championship game, but it certainly didn’t help.

A big bruising back?

In theory, it sounds good, but at the end of the day, I wouldn’t expect the Chiefs to look to the outside for resources. Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be back — and I wouldn’t be surprised if free agents Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon are as well.

As long as Patrick Mahomes and Reid are in Kansas City, this will always be a pass-first team. But it would be nice to see more balance moving forward.

Veach should trade the No. 30 overall pick for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Trade our 1st for DK — Jim Schee (@CoachSchee) March 8, 2022

After the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, I just knew Chiefs fans would start cooking up trade scenarios. And here we are — I don’t believe this one is too far-fetched.

Teams have been calling the #Seahawks regarding WR DK Metcalf, per source. Metcalf could be available for the right price, but Seattle would like to figure out a way to keep him. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) March 9, 2022

It’s no secret that the Chiefs will be looking for a true No. 2 wide receiver opposite Tyreek Hill. If there’s one thing this offense could use, it’s a big-bodied possession receiver.

Metcalf is that, and he can also take the top off the defense. Standing at 6-feet-4, 235 pounds, Metcalf is a physical specimen, and when you couple that with a 40 time of 4.33, you have all the makings of a generational talent.

With that being said, would Brett Veach be willing to give up a first-round pick for Metcalf?

Would it be enough?

It’s also important to remember Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract, so he’ll be in line for a significant payday next offseason.

The Chiefs have to take a wide receiver in Round 1 of this year’s NFL Draft.

Chiefs should draft a WR RD1, no matter what — Zack Eisen (@zackeisen21) March 8, 2022

If you can’t tell by now, I love talking about receivers. Can you really blame me?

The position is cool, flashy and entertaining.

We talked about the possibility of a potential Metcalf trade, and if that were to come to fruition, the Chiefs wouldn’t have a first-round selection next month.

Even if the Chiefs grab a receiver via free agency, I wouldn’t completely rule out Veach taking another one in the first round. It may seem like overkill, but at the end of the day, I’m all for giving Mahomes as many weapons as possible.

And if there’s a receiver the Chiefs love still there at 30th overall, don’t be surprised.

The Chiefs should relocate to Staten Island.

they should relocate to staten island. lots of available land, way easier commute for me — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) March 8, 2022

The Staten Island Chiefs?

I’m sorry, Jon Bois, but it’s not happening. New York already has way too many professional franchises. Stop being greedy!