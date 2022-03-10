Arrowheadlines: Chiefs still favorites for the AFC West after Russell Wilson trade

The latest

Russell Wilson trade ignites Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl 57 odds | Detroit Free Press

Tipico Sportsbook moved the Broncos’ odds of winning Super Bowl 57 from 20/1 before the Wilson deal to 12/1, while other shops also conducted wholesale changes. Wilson, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Seattle who beat the Broncos 43-8 in the 2014 title game, moved Denver to the fifth choice at Tipico. Tipico lists the favored Buffalo Bills at +700, with the Broncos’ division rival Kansas City Chiefs at +750 followed by the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers at 10/1.

NFL Free Agency 2022: Ranking the Top 221 Players | SI

6. Tyrann Mathieu, S (Cardinals) Whenever Mathieu is available, it’s puzzling as to why there is not a line out the door. Now fully transformed from the red-flag-laden “Honey Badger” misnomer of his past, Mathieu is simply an elite safety who can play anywhere, do anything or help anyone. Mathieu has played at least 94% of his teams’ snaps each year since 2017 and seems to be evolving as a from-anywhere pass rusher in addition to his sturdy coverage abilities..

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks go offensive line after Russell Wilson trade, Packers pass on receiver again | CBS Sports

Jalen Pitre S Kansas City Pitre can be a Tyrann Mathieu replacement in Kansas City. He’s that type of safety-slot defender prospect.

Fantasy Football 2022 Early Prep: Patrick Mahomes should make you question drafting any Chiefs RB early | CBS Sports

So ever since Mahomes took over the Chiefs offense, no running back had more than four games with 15-plus PPR points in a season, and last year was technically the first time any Chiefs running back had 15-plus PPR in half of their games (9 of 17). To further drive the point home on who’s in charge of this Kansas City offense, here’s the touch breakdown for the team when they’re inside the 10-yard line. 2021: 96 plays, 50 pass attempts, 31 rush attempts by a running back (12 touchdowns) 2020: 89 plays, 52 pass attempts, 24 rush attempts by a running back (three touchdowns) 2019: 69 plays, 32 pass attempts, 31 rush attempts by a running back (11 touchdowns)

Another former Chief has been released

Texans informed CB Terrance Mitchell, who started 13 games last season, that they are releasing him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

Around the NFL

2022 NFL free agency: 10 boom-or-bust players on the market | NFL.com

Eric Fisher OT· Age: 31 Boom: One of the biggest names among the available tackles after Armstead (with Orlando Brown being tagged by the Chiefs), Fisher solidifies someone’s blind-side protection for the next several seasons. Bust: Fisher’s middling 2021 (his PFF grade ranked him 46th among tackles) serves as the high-water mark for the latter portion of his career, and he fails to play up to his pedigree as a former No. 1 overall pick.

Sources: New York Giants expected to make run at QB Mitchell Trubisky | ESPN

If Trubisky were to sign with the Giants, it would be with the intention of pushing incumbent Daniel Jones, a fellow top-10 draft pick who still has the support of the team’s brass despite three rocky seasons. The idea would appear to be to let the best quarterback throughout the spring and summer win. A key selling point for the Giants is having Trubisky reunite with coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Both came from Buffalo, where Trubisky spent last season after four years with the Chicago Bears. Daboll’s strong relationship with Trubisky is a big factor in what New York can offer, even more than an opportunity to start.

Commanders acquiring QB Carson Wentz from Colts in trade | NFL.com

After Indy missed the postseason, an irate owner Jim Irsay suggested significant changes would come. After bringing back most of the coaching staff and front office, the QB was the only leg left to swap out. Now the Colts become the latest team in need of a signal-caller. Rapoport noted Wednesday that Indy is expected to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, but any deal for the 49ers QB isn’t expected until closer to the draft, given that he underwent shoulder surgery this week. While Wentz didn’t shine in Indy, the Colts found a desperate taker in Washington.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Orlando Brown Jr. was tagged by the Chiefs; what happens next?

As revealed in the article, Brown is unsure if he plans to hire an agent or represent himself in negotiations. The Chiefs’ left tackle will have to figure that part out before he signs the tag — or, as Kansas City hopes, comes to an agreement on a long-term extension. In the event of Brown signing and playing on the tag, he will make around $16.7 million for 2022 — which will be on the Chiefs’ books against the salary cap. With the Chiefs seeing Brown Jr. as their left tackle both in the present and the future, the ideal scenario would be a long-term extension, which would presumably lower the cap number for this season. On Monday, the NFL set its salary cap at $208.2 million for 2022. That number is set to balloon for 2023 as the pandemic (hopefully) is placed in the rearview mirror, and NFL agrees to new, more lucrative television deals. Thus, kicking the bigger Brown cap hits down the road would make for a better plan for the Chiefs. With all that in mind, Brown’s tag will serve as a placeholder for now. The deadline for a long-term deal is July 15. Brown could wait until 31-year-old free agent left tackle Terron Armstead signs his contract — which given his goals, might make sense.

A tweet to make you think

The AFC was already a tough road for the #Chiefs and now the AFC West is truly the toughest division in football. #APEditorsShow@pgsween | @Arrowheadphones pic.twitter.com/o1BFXrH3E8 — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) March 9, 2022

