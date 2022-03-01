Summarizing national draft prospect rankings before the NFL Combine

The annual NFL Scouting Combine begins on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Over the next week, more than 300 draft prospects are expected to be measured, tested and interviewed as they (along with the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the league’s teams) prepare for the NFL Draft, which is scheduled to begin April 28 in Las Vegas.
Once the Combine is over, the stock of many draft prospects will change — in some cases, drastically so. So we thought it would be interesting to take a pre-Combine position-by-position snapshot of the national prospect rankings.
We’ve done this by averaging the current top 100 prospect rankings published by ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, Draftek and The Draft Network. Of course, not all players in one top 100 are necessarily listed in the other ones. So if a prospect didn’t appear on a particular top 100 list, we ranked them 101st on that list.
Then — using those averaged rankings — we created a national ranking, breaking them out by position. A total of 153 players appeared on at least one of the five lists. 65 were listed on all five. 14 players made four of the lists, 12 were listed on three, 20 appeared on two and 42 showed up on just one.
From that, we derived the rankings for each position. Under each prospect’s name is the school they attended. Under that is their overall rank on the main ranking, followed by the range in which they were ranked on the five lists.
We’ll do this again after the Combine, giving us a chance to evaluate how players moved up and down in these rankings.
National EDGE Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
|Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan
(1, 1-4)
|2
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon
(3, 1-7)
|3
|George Karlaftis
Purdue
(10, 7-26)
|4
|Travon Walker
Georgia
(18, 14-25)
|5
|David Ojabo
Michigan
(19, 11-39)
|6
|Jermaine Johnson II
Florida St.
(25, 16-36)
|7
|DeMarvin Leal
Texas A&M
(35, 16-58)
|8
|Kingsley Enagbare
S. Carolina
(40, 30-60)
|9
|Logan Hall
Houston
(42, 28-60)
|10
|Drake Jackson
USC
(46, 44-68)
|11
|Arnold Ebiketie
Penn St.
(47, 33-81)
|12
|Cameron Thomas
San Diego St.
(48, 46-59)
|13
|Boye Mafe
Minnesota
(50, 35-87)
|14
|Myjai Sanders
Cincinnati
(54, 44-72)
|15
|Nik Bonitto
Oklahoma
(69, 51-101)
|16
|Sam Williams
Ole Miss
(116, 91-101)
|17
|Tyreke Smith
Ohio St.
(123, 80-101)
|18
|Esezi Otomewo
Minnesota
(143, 97-101)
National Safety Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
|Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame
(2, 2-3)
|2
|Daxton Hill
Michigan
(31, 24-40)
|3
|Jaquan Brisker
Penn St.
(43, 25-75)
|4
|Jalen Pitre
Baylor
(44, 28-101)
|5
|Lewis Cine
Georgia
(51, 36-69)
|6
|Kerby Joseph
Illinois
(78, 67-101)
|7
|Bryan Cook
Cincinnati
(95, 60-101)
|8
|Kolby Harvell-Peel
Oklahoma St.
(129, 88-101)
|9
|Smoke Monday
Auburn
(138, 93-101)
|10
|Verone McKinley III
Oregon
(140, 95-101)
|11
|Nick Cross
Maryland
(141, 96-101)
National Cornerback Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
|Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU
(5, 2-9)
|2
|Ahmad Gardner
Cincinnati
(7, 5-18)
|3
|Andrew Booth Jr.
Clemson
(17, 6-29)
|4
|Trent McDuffie
Washington
(24, 8-38)
|5
|Roger McCreary
Auburn
(29, 16-49)
|6
|Kaiir Elam
Florida
(36, 26-49)
|7
|Kyler Gordon
Washington
(41, 24-53)
|8
|Martin Emerson
Mississippi St.
(66, 52-77)
|9
|Derion Kendrick
Georgia
(73, 33-101)
|10
|Tariq Woolen
UTSA
(74, 31-101)
|11
|Coby Bryant
Cincinnati
(82, 59-101)
|12
|Mario Goodrich
Clemson
(101, 71-101)
|13
|Josh Jobe
Alabama
(107, 74-101)
|14
|Alontae Taylor
Tennessee
(108, 81-101)
|15
|Jermaine Waller
Virginia Tech
(109, 70-101)
|16
|Akayleb Evans
Missouri
(111, 73-101)
|17
|Marcus Jones
Houston
(119, 85-101)
|18
|Tariq Castro-Fields
Penn St.
(127, 85-101)
|19
|Cam Taylor-Britt
Nebraska
(134, 92-101)
National Wide Receiver Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
|Garrett Wilson
Ohio St.
(11, 7-30)
|2
|Drake London
USC
(13, 9-27)
|3
|Jameson Williams
Alabama
(15, 10-25)
|4
|Chris Olave
Ohio St.
(16, 13-23)
|5
|Treylon Burks
Arkansas
(20, 16-29)
|6
|Jahan Dotson
Penn St.
(34, 26-56)
|7
|David Bell
Purdue
(56, 39-85)
|8
|George Pickens
Georgia
(58, 40-100)
|9
|John Metchie III
Alabama
(65, 36-91)
|10
|Skyy Moore
W. Michigan
(70, 30-94)
|11
|Jalen Tolbert
S. Alabama
(71, 58-101)
|12
|Wan'Dale Robinson
Kentucky
(77, 59-101)
|13
|Justyn Ross
Clemson
(86, 61-101)
|14
|Christian Watson
NC State
(92, 63-101)
|15
|Khalil Shakir
Boise St.
(100, 84-101)
|16
|Alec Pierce
Cincinnati
(103, 76-101)
|17
|Calvin Austin III
Memphis
(120, 78-101)
|18
|Romeo Doubs
Nevada
(122, 90-101)
|19
|Kyle Philips
UCLA
(137, 93-101)
|20
|Velus Jones Jr.
Tennessee
(139, 93-101)
|21
|Erik Ezukanma
Texas Tech
(152, 100-101)
National Tackle Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
|Evan Neal
Alabama
(4, 2-7)
|2
|Ikem Ekwonu
NC State
(6, 4-9)
|3
|Charles Cross
Mississippi St.
(9, 5-22)
|4
|Trevor Penning
N. Iowa
(28, 21-50)
|5
|Bernhard Raimann
C. Michigan
(38, 15-75)
|6
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
Ohio St.
(60, 28-88)
|7
|Daniel Faalele
Minnesota
(62, 38-96)
|8
|Abraham Lucas
Washington St.
(90, 70-101)
|9
|Max Mitchell
Louisiana
(94, 69-101)
|10
|Tyler Smith
Tulsa
(97, 70-101)
|11
|Chris Paul
Tulsa
(110, 71-101)
|12
|Kellen Diesch
Arizona St.
(113, 73-101)
|13
|Marquis Hayes
Oklahoma
(136, 95-101)
|14
|Rasheed Walker
Penn St.
(151, 99-101)
National Defensive Tackle Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
|Jordan Davis
Georgia
(26, 14-39)
|2
|Devonte Wyatt
Georgia
(30, 23-46)
|3
|Perrion Winfrey
Oklahoma
(57, 35-92)
|4
|Phidarian Mathis
Alabama
(63, 48-91)
|5
|Travis Jones
UConn
(67, 45-101)
|6
|Neil Farrell Jr.
LSU
(89, 53-101)
|7
|Josh Paschal
Kentucky
(91, 63-101)
|8
|John Ridgeway
Arkansas
(121, 78-101)
|9
|Eric Johnson
Missouri St.
(135, 92-101)
|10
|Haskell Garrett
Ohio St.
(147, 98-101)
National Linebacker Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
|Devin Lloyd
Utah
(12, 9-23)
|2
|Nakobe Dean
Georgia
(14, 6-27)
|3
|Christian Harris
Alabama
(45, 36-62)
|4
|Chad Muma
Wyoming
(59, 54-74)
|5
|Quay Walker
Georgia
(68, 52-90)
|6
|Brian Asamoah
Oklahoma
(75, 33-101)
|7
|Channing Tindall
Georgia
(79, 58-101)
|8
|Damone Clark
LSU
(80, 64-101)
|9
|Leo Chenal
Wisconsin
(81, 37-101)
|10
|Darrian Beavers
Cincinnati
(88, 59-101)
|11
|Brandon Smith
Penn St.
(93, 62-101)
|12
|Troy Andersen
Montana St.
(96, 64-101)
|13
|DeAngelo Malone
W. Kentucky
(99, 52-101)
|14
|JoJo Domann
Nebraska
(102, 68-101)
|15
|Dominique Robinson
Miami (OH)
(118, 76-101)
|16
|Amare Barno
Virginia Tech
(131, 89-101)
|17
|Terrel Bernard
Baylor
(133, 90-101)
|18
|Josh Ross
Michigan
(144, 97-101)
|19
|Adam Anderson
Georgia
(145, 98-101)
National Tight End Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
|Trey McBride
Colorado St.
(39, 31-63)
|2
|Jalen Wydermyer
Texas A&M
(64, 47-101)
|3
|Cade Otton
Washington
(84, 65-101)
|4
|Isaiah Likely
Coastal Car.
(85, 44-101)
|5
|Jeremy Ruckert
Ohio St.
(87, 78-101)
|6
|Greg Dulcich
UCLA
(104, 62-101)
|7
|Cole Turner
Nevada
(105, 67-101)
|8
|Charlie Kolar
Iowa St.
(128, 87-101)
|9
|Jake Ferguson
Wisconsin
(150, 99-101)
National Running Back Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
|Kenneth Walker III
Michigan St.
(49, 38-66)
|2
|Breece Hall
Iowa St.
(55, 30-96)
|3
|Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M
(61, 49-101)
|4
|Kyren Williams
Notre Dame
(72, 48-101)
|5
|James Cook
Georgia
(98, 68-101)
|6
|Dameon Pierce
Florida
(115, 74-101)
|7
|Brian Robinson Jr.
Alabama
(125, 82-101)
|8
|Kennedy Brooks
Oklahoma
(126, 82-101)
|9
|Rachaad White
Arizona St.
(130, 88-101)
|10
|Hassan Haskins
Michigan
(132, 89-101)
|11
|Tyler Allgeier
BYU
(148, 98-101)
National Quarterback Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
|Malik Willis
Liberty
(22, 6-49)
|2
|Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh
(23, 10-47)
|3
|Matt Corral
Ole Miss
(27, 15-34)
|4
|Sam Howell
N. Carolina
(32, 20-48)
|5
|Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati
(37, 32-55)
|6
|Carson Strong
Nevada
(52, 40-65)
|7
|Bailey Zappe
W. Kentucky
(149, 99-101)
National Guard Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
|Kenyon Green
Texas A&M
(21, 10-39)
|2
|Zion Johnson
Boston College
(33, 32-41)
|3
|Darian Kinnard
Kentucky
(53, 42-83)
|4
|Jamaree Salyer
Georgia
(76, 54-101)
|5
|Sean Rhyan
UCLA
(83, 50-101)
|6
|Dylan Parham
Memphis
(106, 68-101)
|7
|Ed Ingram
LSU
(112, 73-101)
|8
|Cole Strange
Chattanooga
(114, 74-101)
|9
|Thayer Munford
Ohio St.
(142, 96-101)
National Center Prospect Rankings
|Rnk
|Player
School
(Overall, Low-High)
|1
|Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa
(8, 5-19)
|2
|Dohnovan West
Arizona St.
(117, 86-101)
|3
|Luke Fortner
Kentucky
(124, 89-101)
|4
|Alec Lindstrom
Boston College
(146, 98-101)
