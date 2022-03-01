Summarizing national draft prospect rankings before the NFL Combine

The annual NFL Scouting Combine begins on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Over the next week, more than 300 draft prospects are expected to be measured, tested and interviewed as they (along with the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the league’s teams) prepare for the NFL Draft, which is scheduled to begin April 28 in Las Vegas.

Once the Combine is over, the stock of many draft prospects will change — in some cases, drastically so. So we thought it would be interesting to take a pre-Combine position-by-position snapshot of the national prospect rankings.

We’ve done this by averaging the current top 100 prospect rankings published by ESPN, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, Draftek and The Draft Network. Of course, not all players in one top 100 are necessarily listed in the other ones. So if a prospect didn’t appear on a particular top 100 list, we ranked them 101st on that list.

Then — using those averaged rankings — we created a national ranking, breaking them out by position. A total of 153 players appeared on at least one of the five lists. 65 were listed on all five. 14 players made four of the lists, 12 were listed on three, 20 appeared on two and 42 showed up on just one.

From that, we derived the rankings for each position. Under each prospect’s name is the school they attended. Under that is their overall rank on the main ranking, followed by the range in which they were ranked on the five lists.

We’ll do this again after the Combine, giving us a chance to evaluate how players moved up and down in these rankings.

National EDGE Prospect Rankings Rnk Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1 Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan

(1, 1-4) 2 Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oregon

(3, 1-7) 3 George Karlaftis

Purdue

(10, 7-26) 4 Travon Walker

Georgia

(18, 14-25) 5 David Ojabo

Michigan

(19, 11-39) 6 Jermaine Johnson II

Florida St.

(25, 16-36) 7 DeMarvin Leal

Texas A&M

(35, 16-58) 8 Kingsley Enagbare

S. Carolina

(40, 30-60) 9 Logan Hall

Houston

(42, 28-60) 10 Drake Jackson

USC

(46, 44-68) 11 Arnold Ebiketie

Penn St.

(47, 33-81) 12 Cameron Thomas

San Diego St.

(48, 46-59) 13 Boye Mafe

Minnesota

(50, 35-87) 14 Myjai Sanders

Cincinnati

(54, 44-72) 15 Nik Bonitto

Oklahoma

(69, 51-101) 16 Sam Williams

Ole Miss

(116, 91-101) 17 Tyreke Smith

Ohio St.

(123, 80-101) 18 Esezi Otomewo

Minnesota

(143, 97-101)

National Safety Prospect Rankings Rnk Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1 Kyle Hamilton

Notre Dame

(2, 2-3) 2 Daxton Hill

Michigan

(31, 24-40) 3 Jaquan Brisker

Penn St.

(43, 25-75) 4 Jalen Pitre

Baylor

(44, 28-101) 5 Lewis Cine

Georgia

(51, 36-69) 6 Kerby Joseph

Illinois

(78, 67-101) 7 Bryan Cook

Cincinnati

(95, 60-101) 8 Kolby Harvell-Peel

Oklahoma St.

(129, 88-101) 9 Smoke Monday

Auburn

(138, 93-101) 10 Verone McKinley III

Oregon

(140, 95-101) 11 Nick Cross

Maryland

(141, 96-101)

National Cornerback Prospect Rankings Rnk Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1 Derek Stingley Jr.

LSU

(5, 2-9) 2 Ahmad Gardner

Cincinnati

(7, 5-18) 3 Andrew Booth Jr.

Clemson

(17, 6-29) 4 Trent McDuffie

Washington

(24, 8-38) 5 Roger McCreary

Auburn

(29, 16-49) 6 Kaiir Elam

Florida

(36, 26-49) 7 Kyler Gordon

Washington

(41, 24-53) 8 Martin Emerson

Mississippi St.

(66, 52-77) 9 Derion Kendrick

Georgia

(73, 33-101) 10 Tariq Woolen

UTSA

(74, 31-101) 11 Coby Bryant

Cincinnati

(82, 59-101) 12 Mario Goodrich

Clemson

(101, 71-101) 13 Josh Jobe

Alabama

(107, 74-101) 14 Alontae Taylor

Tennessee

(108, 81-101) 15 Jermaine Waller

Virginia Tech

(109, 70-101) 16 Akayleb Evans

Missouri

(111, 73-101) 17 Marcus Jones

Houston

(119, 85-101) 18 Tariq Castro-Fields

Penn St.

(127, 85-101) 19 Cam Taylor-Britt

Nebraska

(134, 92-101)

National Wide Receiver Prospect Rankings Rnk Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1 Garrett Wilson

Ohio St.

(11, 7-30) 2 Drake London

USC

(13, 9-27) 3 Jameson Williams

Alabama

(15, 10-25) 4 Chris Olave

Ohio St.

(16, 13-23) 5 Treylon Burks

Arkansas

(20, 16-29) 6 Jahan Dotson

Penn St.

(34, 26-56) 7 David Bell

Purdue

(56, 39-85) 8 George Pickens

Georgia

(58, 40-100) 9 John Metchie III

Alabama

(65, 36-91) 10 Skyy Moore

W. Michigan

(70, 30-94) 11 Jalen Tolbert

S. Alabama

(71, 58-101) 12 Wan'Dale Robinson

Kentucky

(77, 59-101) 13 Justyn Ross

Clemson

(86, 61-101) 14 Christian Watson

NC State

(92, 63-101) 15 Khalil Shakir

Boise St.

(100, 84-101) 16 Alec Pierce

Cincinnati

(103, 76-101) 17 Calvin Austin III

Memphis

(120, 78-101) 18 Romeo Doubs

Nevada

(122, 90-101) 19 Kyle Philips

UCLA

(137, 93-101) 20 Velus Jones Jr.

Tennessee

(139, 93-101) 21 Erik Ezukanma

Texas Tech

(152, 100-101)

National Tackle Prospect Rankings Rnk Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1 Evan Neal

Alabama

(4, 2-7) 2 Ikem Ekwonu

NC State

(6, 4-9) 3 Charles Cross

Mississippi St.

(9, 5-22) 4 Trevor Penning

N. Iowa

(28, 21-50) 5 Bernhard Raimann

C. Michigan

(38, 15-75) 6 Nicholas Petit-Frere

Ohio St.

(60, 28-88) 7 Daniel Faalele

Minnesota

(62, 38-96) 8 Abraham Lucas

Washington St.

(90, 70-101) 9 Max Mitchell

Louisiana

(94, 69-101) 10 Tyler Smith

Tulsa

(97, 70-101) 11 Chris Paul

Tulsa

(110, 71-101) 12 Kellen Diesch

Arizona St.

(113, 73-101) 13 Marquis Hayes

Oklahoma

(136, 95-101) 14 Rasheed Walker

Penn St.

(151, 99-101)

National Defensive Tackle Prospect Rankings Rnk Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1 Jordan Davis

Georgia

(26, 14-39) 2 Devonte Wyatt

Georgia

(30, 23-46) 3 Perrion Winfrey

Oklahoma

(57, 35-92) 4 Phidarian Mathis

Alabama

(63, 48-91) 5 Travis Jones

UConn

(67, 45-101) 6 Neil Farrell Jr.

LSU

(89, 53-101) 7 Josh Paschal

Kentucky

(91, 63-101) 8 John Ridgeway

Arkansas

(121, 78-101) 9 Eric Johnson

Missouri St.

(135, 92-101) 10 Haskell Garrett

Ohio St.

(147, 98-101)

National Linebacker Prospect Rankings Rnk Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1 Devin Lloyd

Utah

(12, 9-23) 2 Nakobe Dean

Georgia

(14, 6-27) 3 Christian Harris

Alabama

(45, 36-62) 4 Chad Muma

Wyoming

(59, 54-74) 5 Quay Walker

Georgia

(68, 52-90) 6 Brian Asamoah

Oklahoma

(75, 33-101) 7 Channing Tindall

Georgia

(79, 58-101) 8 Damone Clark

LSU

(80, 64-101) 9 Leo Chenal

Wisconsin

(81, 37-101) 10 Darrian Beavers

Cincinnati

(88, 59-101) 11 Brandon Smith

Penn St.

(93, 62-101) 12 Troy Andersen

Montana St.

(96, 64-101) 13 DeAngelo Malone

W. Kentucky

(99, 52-101) 14 JoJo Domann

Nebraska

(102, 68-101) 15 Dominique Robinson

Miami (OH)

(118, 76-101) 16 Amare Barno

Virginia Tech

(131, 89-101) 17 Terrel Bernard

Baylor

(133, 90-101) 18 Josh Ross

Michigan

(144, 97-101) 19 Adam Anderson

Georgia

(145, 98-101)

National Tight End Prospect Rankings Rnk Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1 Trey McBride

Colorado St.

(39, 31-63) 2 Jalen Wydermyer

Texas A&M

(64, 47-101) 3 Cade Otton

Washington

(84, 65-101) 4 Isaiah Likely

Coastal Car.

(85, 44-101) 5 Jeremy Ruckert

Ohio St.

(87, 78-101) 6 Greg Dulcich

UCLA

(104, 62-101) 7 Cole Turner

Nevada

(105, 67-101) 8 Charlie Kolar

Iowa St.

(128, 87-101) 9 Jake Ferguson

Wisconsin

(150, 99-101)

National Running Back Prospect Rankings Rnk Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1 Kenneth Walker III

Michigan St.

(49, 38-66) 2 Breece Hall

Iowa St.

(55, 30-96) 3 Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M

(61, 49-101) 4 Kyren Williams

Notre Dame

(72, 48-101) 5 James Cook

Georgia

(98, 68-101) 6 Dameon Pierce

Florida

(115, 74-101) 7 Brian Robinson Jr.

Alabama

(125, 82-101) 8 Kennedy Brooks

Oklahoma

(126, 82-101) 9 Rachaad White

Arizona St.

(130, 88-101) 10 Hassan Haskins

Michigan

(132, 89-101) 11 Tyler Allgeier

BYU

(148, 98-101)

National Quarterback Prospect Rankings Rnk Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1 Malik Willis

Liberty

(22, 6-49) 2 Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh

(23, 10-47) 3 Matt Corral

Ole Miss

(27, 15-34) 4 Sam Howell

N. Carolina

(32, 20-48) 5 Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati

(37, 32-55) 6 Carson Strong

Nevada

(52, 40-65) 7 Bailey Zappe

W. Kentucky

(149, 99-101)

National Guard Prospect Rankings Rnk Player

School

(Overall, Low-High) 1 Kenyon Green

Texas A&M

(21, 10-39) 2 Zion Johnson

Boston College

(33, 32-41) 3 Darian Kinnard

Kentucky

(53, 42-83) 4 Jamaree Salyer

Georgia

(76, 54-101) 5 Sean Rhyan

UCLA

(83, 50-101) 6 Dylan Parham

Memphis

(106, 68-101) 7 Ed Ingram

LSU

(112, 73-101) 8 Cole Strange

Chattanooga

(114, 74-101) 9 Thayer Munford

Ohio St.

(142, 96-101)