NFL releases Scouting Combine prospect list

The NFL has released the complete list of players invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine — which is set to take place from Tuesday, March 1 to Monday, March 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Both head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach are expected to take the podium at some point between those two dates.

The total list of 324 prospects may be found via NFL.com here. Here’s a list of NFL prospects within the Chiefs Kingdom:

Iowa

Dane Belton, DB

Tyler Goodson, RB

Tyler Linderbaum, OL

Iowa State

Chase Allen, TE

Breece Hall, RB

Charlie Kolar, TE

Brock Purdy, QB

Mike Rose, LB

Eyioma Uwazurike, DL

Kansas State

Skylar Thompson, QB

Missouri

Tyler Badie, RB

Akayleb Evans, DB

Missouri Western State

Sam Webb, DB

Nebraska

Austin Allen, TE

JoJo Domann, LB

Cam Jurgens, OL

Cam Taylor-Britt, DB

Texas Tech