Andy Reid to speak at John Madden memorial this Monday

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will speak at John Madden’s public memorial (an event the Las Vegas Raiders public relations staff announced on Tuesday), which is set to take place this Monday, February 14, at 7:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. Madden passed away in late December last year.

The Chiefs’ head coach’s relationship with Madden began when Reid was an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers under Mike Holmgren in the early 1990s.

“He invited me on the bus one time in Green Bay. I got to ride through the parking lot on the bus. [It was] the thrill of my life,” said Reid this year, during a press confernce shortly after Madden’s passing. “Mike Holmgren was real close to him, so I automatically kind of got put in — literally put in the bus. [He was a] California guy [and] I’m from California; we had a couple of things that were a little bit the same.”

Reid continued by sharing stories about Madden, discussing Madden’s influence on him joining the Chiefs and explaining his involvement in the “Madden committee.”

Joining Reid in speaking at the public memorial are seven others — NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci, Raiders Hall of Fame player and coach Art Shell, broadcaster Lesley Visser, former Raiders linebacker Matt Millen, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and former KCBS radio news anchor Stan Bunger.

The proceeds from the event go to Madden Charities for the benefit of the John Madden Foundation to provide educational opportunities for the youth of Oakland. Tickets are available here.