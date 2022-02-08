What the early mock drafts predict for the Chiefs in 2022

The NFL’s Mock Draft Season typically starts just before the regular season ends. It’s just that some teams — for example, the Kansas City Chiefs — don’t finish their seasons for a little while after that. While the Chiefs didn’t play as far into the postseason as many expected, their season is now over — and it’s time to start thinking about which players Kansas City might select with the 30th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Let’s start our 2022 mock draft coverage with a roundup of what some national writers have said about what the Chiefs will do.

Todd McShay, ESPN, December 14

29. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State Dotson is undersized at 5-foot-11 and 184 pounds, but he is fast, crafty and sure-handed. Sound like anyone in the NFL? Kansas City has had plenty of success with 5-foot-10, 185-pound burner Tyreek Hill. The only Chiefs receivers currently signed past this season are Hill and Mecole Hardman, and considering the offensive drop-off this year, they could certainly look to replenish Patrick Mahomes’ arsenal. Dotson caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 scores this season. Additionally, the offensive line rebuild has worked — the Chiefs have the league’s third-highest pass block win rate (67.5%) — but depth could be a problem going into 2022. Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere or Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann should get a closer look.

Mel Kiper, ESPN, January 19

29. Kansas City Chiefs: DE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State The Chiefs fixed their offensive line last offseason, but they still have issues on the other side of the ball. They ranked 30th in the NFL in yards per play allowed (5.9) and 31st in rushing yards allowed per carry (4.8) this season. They also had just 31 sacks, which ranked 29th. This is a defensive line that could use an infusion of young talent. I like Thomas a lot because of his versatility — he lined up at both tackle and end for the Aztecs and created havoc at both spots. He had 11.5 sacks and a whopping 27 total tackles for loss in 2021. He’s powerful in the run game and has some bend as a pass-rusher. He’d be a menace for offensive tackles if he lined up next to Chris Jones.

Daniel Jeremiah (1.0), NFL.com, January 21

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama This just seems too perfect to not happen. Williams will slide after tearing his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship. God help the rest of the AFC if this speed merchant lands with Patrick Mahomes.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports, February 6

30. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State Kansas City needs more youth and talent at the edge-rusher position. Johnson is a long, powerful rusher who had a huge 2021 with 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports, February 7

30. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Daxton Hill, Michigan Hill is part of a Wolverines defense that could end up seeing three players go in Round 1 next spring. He’s underrated nationally, but watch him play and it becomes clear pretty quickly that he’s in the running for one of the best defensive backs in this class. He’s listed as a safety but can line up anywhere, and in Kansas City, the only defensive backs with experience under contract for next season are Juan Thornhill, Rashad Fenton and L’Jarius Sneed.

Joe Marino, The Draft Network, February 7

30. Kansas City Chiefs: S Daxton Hill, Michigan With the edge rushers snatched up, the Kansas City Chiefs can turn their attention to the secondary. In this scenario, they land the top safety on the board, which is a critical need if Tyrann Mathieu isn’t back. Daxton Hill is a versatile defender that is reminiscent of Darnell Savage. He is an outstanding athlete that is physical with good ball skills. He can play in deep zones, man coverage from the slot, and be that “rat in the hole” defender for Kansas City that made Mathieu so impactful.