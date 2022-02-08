Arrowheadlines: Randy Moss said he’d had ‘lit Tyreek Hill’ up during prime

The latest

Randy Moss says he would have ‘lit Tyreek Hill up’ in his prime | Yahoo! Sports

When the topic of speed was broached in relation to Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, Moss reminded the world that he was the speed freak long before “Cheetah” put on a pair of cleats. “I love you, Tyreek Hill, but are you really faster than the whole National Football League? I don’t even think you’re faster than me, my man,” Moss said during the C’Mon Man! segment at the Pro Bowl. “In my prime, I would have lit Tyreek up.”

Patrick Mahomes look-alike fools fans at Pro Bowl | FOX4

“It’s been an ongoing joke with me and my friends, how much I look like Mahomes, but this weekend my dad was able to get me into the practice and the game over there and I decided to go check it out,” O’Hara said. “My dad was telling me on the way there that the crowd was going to think I was Mahomes, so he gave me his sunglasses and told me, ‘Just walk forward and you’ll see what I’m talking about.’”

Chiefs to sign former Ottawa Redblacks CB Brandin Dandridge to reserve/future contract | Chiefs Wire

“I moved to Lee’s Summit when I was 12,” Dandridge told Chiefs Wire. “When I first got here I thought it was just cool to have an actual NFL team right down the street. I’m originally born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. As time went on I think the Chiefs started to grow on me and I always thought to myself it would be a dream to have an opportunity to put on that helmet.”

Kurt Warner: Chiefs’ final play of first half in AFC title game was doomed from start | The Kansas City Star

Warner wondered if the snap may have been off but said it would have been better for the Chiefs if Hill had been beyond the line of scrimmage when Mahomes got the ball. Instead Hill wasn’t past the center when the snap came. “So that’s a huge play in the game and I think it’s two-fold: The play action, first and foremost, I have no idea why. Right? Just get your best concept to the outside. Make a quick throw, get a rub play, if you don’t get it, throw it away. Take all the second reaction stuff out of the play so Patrick knows it’s either this or it’s nothing. “Play action to me took too long, designed to go inside then have to react back to the outside, then that funky motion to throw. So many different things to me that were wrong about that at the end of the first half and it obviously may have cost the Chiefs the game.”

Under-the-radar NFL trade candidates: 20 players with sneaky trade value to watch | ESPN

L.J. Collier, DE, Seattle Seahawks Signed through: 2022 What’s funny is Collier became more of a factor after his name had swirled at the trade deadline and Seattle didn’t trade him, as he averaged 22 snaps per game from Weeks 10 to 18. With Seattle transitioning to a new defensive coordinator, changes could be on the way. The Chiefs took a hard look at Collier in the 2019 draft, and like versatile 4-3 defensive ends who can slide inside, he might make sense as a flier.

Around the NFL

Sources: New Orleans Saints to hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach | ESPN

The Saints also interviewed former NFL head coaches Brian Flores and Doug Pederson, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and their own special teams coordinator, Darren Rizzi, for the job.

Tom Brady on potential of returning: ‘You never say never’ | NFL.com

“I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said when asked if he would entertain thoughts of coming back. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. ”I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be.”

Houston Texans hire Lovie Smith as head coach | ESPN

“I’m humbled to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans and incredibly excited to continue to work with Nick,” Smith said in a statement. “I have so many friends, family, teammates and coaches to thank for supporting me and helping me continue to do what I love, which is teaching and developing players. I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and this city to develop a championship-level program. I’m ready to get to work and build it together.”

Police report: Video evidence supports allegations against New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara | ESPN

According to the video surveillance, the man was speaking to a woman before the events occurred as he described. After Kamara pushed the man, one of Kamara ’s associates punched the man in the face. Then Kamara lunged toward the man and punched him approximately eight times — including three times after he had fallen to the ground.

Report: Detroit Lions to promote TE coach Ben Johnson to OC | Pride of Detroit

“Ben’s been awesome,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “Ever since I got here, he’s been one the guys that you can kind of rely on as a good voice and understands kind of everything that we’re trying to do. Since he’s been in that role, being able to lean on him and asking these questions and having him take some ownership over some stuff has been really cool. He’s guy who’s got a lot of experience in the quarterback room and applying himself back in his time. But, it’s been a lot of fun working with him.”

NFL concerned about concussions, injuries on special teams | The Miami Herald

“We think that is something that demands our attention,” Sills said. “The punt play is the one we particularly would be targeted by us. The data speaks for itself, the rate of injury far exceeds others.” While it is worrisome that recent changes to kick team rules don’t appear to have had much impact on the injury front, there are other ways of trying to make them safer. Those would include revamping techniques players use, plus using the data collected to specify areas to clean up.

Civil rights leaders call on the NFL to replace the Rooney Rule | NPR

Leaders from the NAACP, National Urban League, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, National Action Network and National African American Clergy Network requested to meet with the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams — the Giants, Broncos and Dolphins — accusing them of racial discrimination.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Another offseason cycle to pass without head coach job for Eric Bieniemy — whose contract is reportedly expiring

Without a head coaching job, whether he remains with the Chiefs for the 2022 season is now open to question. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, his contract is expiring. Over what has had to be years of extreme frustration, Bieniemy has consistently deflected media questions regarding the lack of opportunities, redirecting attention to the team’s upcoming game. The expectation would be more of the same throughout 2022 — except now, the question is whether will it be in Kansas City or elsewhere.

Pre-Combine NFL Draft rankings: EDGE rushers

5. Jermaine Johnson - Florida State So far, Johnson has been one of the fastest risers in the pre-draft process — and he’s been linked to the Chiefs in a few mock drafts. While Kansas City chose the Seminoles’ Joshua Kaindoh in 2021’s fourth round, the two did not play together; after starting his career at Georgia, Johnson transferred to FSU for the 2021 season. He’s is a scheme-versatile pass rusher. If he is within reach, he might be worth a trade-up.

A tweet to make you think

Let’s go…!..! — King me (@sammywatkins) February 7, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media