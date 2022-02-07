 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WATCH: Tyrann Mathieu caught up with NFL Network at the Pro Bowl

By Pete Sweeney
The Chiefs' safety touched upon a number of topics — including spending the week in Las Vegas with his family, the head coach qualifications of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and having the opportunity to go up against Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson for the first time.

