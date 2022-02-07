Report: Chiefs sign former CFL defensive back Brandin Dandridge

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed defensive back Brandin Dandridge — according to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk.

Dandridge, 25, last played professional football for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League (CFL). The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defensive back recorded 11 tackles and had four interceptions in eight games played last season. Dandridge worked out for the Chiefs on Friday.

He is a native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, who played high school football at Blue Springs South and college football from 2015-18 at Missouri Western State. In 2018 — his final season at Missouri Western State — Dandrige started all 12 games and led the entire Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) with 15 passes defensed, adding a team-high four interceptions.

Dandridge also earned first-team All-MIAA honors as a returner and second-team All-MIAA honors as a defensive back. Should Dandridge last with the Chiefs through the offseason and make training camp, he will return to his college campus as an NFL pro.

Highlights