Patrick Mahomes on AFC title game loss: ‘I’m still not over it’

ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters spoke with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes midway through the second quarter of the 2022 Pro Bowl, which took place on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Salters asked Mahomes how being at the Pro Bowl with five Chiefs teammates perhaps made for a sweet ending to a season that finished with an AFC championship game overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who are set to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI next week.

“It still hurts,” Mahomes told Salters. “You want to be in that Super Bowl, but you enjoy this. It’s an honor to be in the Pro Bowl. And so to be able to be in the Pro Bowl with a lot of my teammates, see their families. It’s a good way to cap off the season for us.”

Mahomes is sharing the Pro Bowl honor with teammates in offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr., defensive end Frank Clark, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Salters then asked Mahomes how long it took him to get over the conference title loss.

“I’m still not over it,” said Mahomes. “I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re playing in another Super Bowl, so I’ll have to use that as motivation going forward... We have to go through the process again. You start from scratch every single year in this league. You have to go in with the mindset of I’m going to get better and better every single day and hopefully give yourself a chance to be in the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes was 2 of 6 for 21 yards and a pick-six through a quarter and a half of Pro Bowl play.