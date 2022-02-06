Chiefs quiet as AFC defeats NFC 41-35 in Pro Bowl

Six Kansas City Chiefs — offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr., defensive end Frank Clark, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu — partook in the NFL’s Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon. The AFC defeated the NFC 41-35.

A changed rule for the 2022 Pro Bowl was that there would be no kickoffs. After touchdowns, teams instead had the option to give the opposing conference the ball on its own 25-yard line, or it could attempt a fourth-and-15 from its own 25-yard line to keep the ball. Mahomes’ first appearance came after the AFC scored to make it 14-7. On the fourth-and-15 try, Mahomes missed a deep pass to his own tight end, Kelce.

Mahomes took over for the AFC on the next drive and threw an interception into the hands of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Antoine Winfield. Winfield faked a lateral before returning the interception for a touchdown, cutting the AFC’s lead to 14-13 following a missed two-point conversion.

After speaking with ESPN, Mahomes re-entered the game for the final drive of the first half, but he could not get anything going, and Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons strip-sacked him on the final play of the second quarter. Mahomes finished 5 of 10 for 53 yards and the interception.

Hill had the best stat line for the Chiefs, as he finished with four catches for 27 yards. Kelce had a catch for 10 yards. Tennessee Titans and AFC head coach Mike Vrabel played Orlando Brown Jr. as a right tackle. Mathieu registered two tackles, but Clark did not find the stat sheet.