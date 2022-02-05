Filed under: WATCH: Travis Kelce mic’d up for Pro Bowl practice By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Feb 5, 2022, 11:35am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Travis Kelce mic’d up for Pro Bowl practice Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email “I don’t think I ran that right” We gave @tkelce the mic at #ProBowl practice! pic.twitter.com/U7iUSBU96k— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2022 “I’m open, Pat!” More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
