Rounding up photos and videos from the Chiefs at the Pro Bowl

With the Kansas City Chiefs now out of playoff contention, six players have made their way to Las Vegas for this Sunday’s Pro Bowl (we have more information on who’s heading out there — along with game information — here).
In this post, we’re rounding up the Chiefs’ social videos from the AFC’s practice on Friday:
Orlando Brown Jr. checks in
Back for Day 2️⃣!@ZEUS__57 checkin’ in at the #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/yY3ErNUsem— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 4, 2022
DB Patrick Mahomes
So close Patrick… so close pic.twitter.com/FhWbAFJJNT— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 4, 2022
Careful, Tyreek
Backflip incoming pic.twitter.com/DtWL85FVLJ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 4, 2022
Vegas smiles
Sunshine & smiles during Day 2 of #ProBowl practice ☀️ pic.twitter.com/iAbzMnsYjK— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 4, 2022
Loading comments...