Arrowheadlines: Ravens defender admits that he wants to play alongside Tyrann Mathieu

Why the Ravens should prioritize the Chiefs safety in NFL free agency | Sports Casting

Like the Chiefs, the Ravens enter the 2022 offseason with several questions needing answers. There’s a long list of unrestricted free agents, including defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams and fullback Patrick Ricard. Baltimore will also have some tough decisions to make in the secondary. Cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith and safety DeShon Elliott will be hitting the free-agent market. The latter was having an impressive season before suffering a season-ending biceps injury. Elliott’s injury may have lowered his value a bit. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another team offer him a nice chunk of change in free agency. The Ravens would certainly miss his swagger and physical playing style. However, pursuing Tyrann Mathieu would make up for Elliott’s loss and then some. Baltimore’s secondary struggled throughout the 2021 season. Former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale began the season without Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters. He later lost Marlon Humphrey in Week 13. The Ravens finished dead last in pass defense, allowing 278.9 passing yards per game to opposing offenses. Mathieu could immediately step in and improve the defense. Honey Badger has always been a playmaker, dating back to his time with the LSU Tigers. The unit has some SEC ties with Humphrey and linebacker Patrick Queen, who’s already subtly recruiting Mathieu.

The 56 greatest Super Bowl moments in NFL history: What was all-time greatest play? | USA Today

20. 2-3 Jet Chip Wasp: Trailing by 10 with more than half the fourth quarter expired and facing a third-and-15 from his own 35-yard line in Super Bowl 54, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes knew his team was backed into a corner. But he suggested this play call, which required WR Tyreek Hill to run a late-developing route deep into San Francisco’s zone coverage. Mahomes took the snap and had to drop 14 yards into the pocket in order to evade the 49ers’ relentless pass rush, then heaved the ball toward Hill, who’d cut toward the sideline to find a soft spot in the zone. The result was a 44-yard completion that set up a Mahomes TD pass three plays later and opened the floodgates for K.C.’s belated 21-point outburst and first championship in 50 years.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Malik Willis rides impressive Senior Bowl week into top 10; Saints, Steelers also add QBs | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE FLORIDA STATE • SR • 6’5” / 260 LBS Kansas City Join me in welcoming Johnson to the first round. He had one of the best Senior Bowl weeks of anyone, but let’s not forget that he posted 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss this past season at Florida State. The productivity matches the skill set for a prospect who should continue to turn heads during the draft process.

Senior Bowl 2022: Every NFL team’s ideal prospect fit to target | FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State When I watch the Kansas City Chiefs play, you know what I think that team really needs offensively? Some speed. All kidding aside, the Chiefs could look at the 2022 NFL Draft class as a great one to add some depth to their offensive weaponry. As of right now, it’s Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce doing the majority of the heavy lifting with nearly 300 targets just between the two of them. Hill has nearly twice as many targets as the next wide receiver on the roster, Mecole Hardman. Although the wide receiver position is not really anything to worry about in Kansas City right now, it’s worth noting that Hardman is entering a contract year in 2022. The Chiefs, as a team, also struggled with dropped passes in 2021.

Tyreek Hill Family Foundation contest will send two fans to see Chiefs star in Pro Bowl | Kansas City Star

The Tyreek Hill Family Foundation is holding a contest with a grand prize of a weekend trip for two to Las Vegas to see Hill play in the NFL’s annual all-star game. That includes “two lower-level tickets to the game, plus hotel and airfare.” The runner-up will get an autographed Hill jersey. Each entry requires a donation of $10 (or more), and proceeds will benefit the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation, which has a goal of helping “at-risk youth reach their goals by focusing on education and wellness.” The contest ends at 7 p.m. Friday, and fans can enter at the foundation’s website. Hill is one of six Chiefs players who will take part in Sunday’s game. The others are tight end Travis Kelce, strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, left tackle Orlando Brown, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive end Frank Clark.

Jimmy Garoppolo trade destinations: Five best fits for the 49ers quarterback | NFL.com

Washington Commanders 2021 · 7-10-0 It is time for Ron Rivera and Co. to fix their quarterback problem after watching a number of potential QB1s struggle over the past two seasons. With Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and others faltering under the weight of expectations, the time is now for the Commanders to make a move and close the gap on their competitors in the NFC. Garoppolo is not a top-10 quarterback, but he is certainly an upgrade over whoever the team has trotted out as starters over the past two seasons. From his leadership skills to his poise and timely play-making ability, the veteran passer can add some stability to a position that has been in flux in the nation’s capital. Moreover, he can bring the championship magic that the team wanted when Alex Smith joined the squad in 2018.

Sources: Las Vegas Raiders to hire New York Giants’ Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator | ESPN

Graham, 43, joins newly hired head coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas after spending the past two seasons as the Giants’ defensive coordinator under Joe Judge. Graham replaces Gus Bradley, who is heading to the Indianapolis Colts to be their defensive coordinator after one season with the Raiders. The Raiders have also hired a new quarterbacks coach in former New England Patriots quality control/QB coach Bo Hardegree and are retaining receivers coach Edgar Bennett, sources told ESPN.

A Tyreek Hill contract extension could be early offseason priority for the Chiefs

This year, Hill is set to finish out a three-year extension he signed on the eve of the 2019 season. According to Spotrac, he has a 2022 salary cap number of $20.7 million — currently the fifth-highest for a wide receiver. Given Hill’s position and production, that number is likely is a bargain. Still — like most large NFL contracts during their final seasons — it is frequently cited as a source for potential cap savings, whether by extension or trade. When looking at the details of Hill’s extension, however, it has a unique structure that may negate the traditional contract-season thinking. The contract is structured in a way that gives the Chiefs a high degree of flexibility with the numbers. Each season, his base salary is set very low for a player of his pedigree; in 2022, it’s the NFL minimum of $1.035 million. He received a signing bonus of $5.8 million. For salary-cap purposes, that was spread across four seasons — the final year of his rookie deal in 2019 and the three seasons thereafter. But the bulk of Hill’s earnings is from roster bonuses. He will have a $12 million roster bonus due to him a week after the Super Bowl. He will earn another $3 million bonus by reporting to training camp on time. There’s an additional $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses. These roster bonuses — particularly the one due a week after the championship — is what makes his status something to watch over the next two weeks.

