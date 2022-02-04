Chiefs hire Joe Cullen as defensive line coach, move Brendan Daly

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced through their official Twitter account that Joe Cullen has been named as the team’s new defensive line coach. He will replace former defensive line coach Brandon Daly, who will now become the team’s linebackers coach.

Cullen, 54, was formerly the defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Thursday, the Jaguars hired former Kansas City offensive coordinator (and Philadelphia Eagles head coach) Doug Pederson as their new head coach.

Cullen has been an NFL defensive line coach in 15 different seasons for five different teams: the Detroit Lions (2006-2008), the Jaguars (2010-2012), the Cleveland Browns (2013), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-2015) and the Baltimore Ravens (2016-2020).

Daly has served as the Kansas City’s defensive line coach (and running game coordinator) for the past three seasons. He takes over the responsibility for linebackers following the departure of Matt House, who was named Louisiana State University’s defensive coordinator in late December. House remained the team’s linebackers coach through the postseason.