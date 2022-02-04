Chiefs fans play ‘blame game’ following AFC title loss

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, we’ll take a look at who Chiefs fans blame for the AFC title loss to the Cincinnati Bengals

Blame for the loss

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a stunning loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship, blowing an 18-point lead en route to a 27-24 final score. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was excellent in the first half as Kansas City built its lead, but a poor second-half performance ultimately led to the Chiefs’ demise.

Playing the “blame game,” 45% of Chiefs fans mostly blame Mahomes for the loss. 31% blame Andy Reid, while 24% blame someone else. As it stands, DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as co-favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl.

Super Bowl national voting

This may not be the case in Kansas City, but 66% of league-wide fans want to see the Bengals win the Super Bowl championship over the Los Angeles Rams.

69% of fans like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow over Rams quarterback Matt Stafford.

While fans think the Bengals have the QB advantage, 60% of fans favor Rams head coach Sean McVay over Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

