Watch as Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill participates in NFL’s ‘Skills Showdown’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill participated in the NFL’s “Skills Showdown” earlier this week in Las Vegas. Hill will be one of six Chiefs players participating in this Sunday’s Pro Bowl, which is set to air on Sunday on ABC and ESPN at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Let’s check out some of the video clips from the skills competition:

Fastest man competition

Perhaps hoping to even the playing field, Hill wore a sweatshirt and sweatpants, and he did not even get in a full runner’s stance. That led to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons winning the race.

Hill finished in last — to the delight of the ESPN “Monday Night Football” panel.

The helmet catch

Tyreek Hill in the David Tyree jersey @cheetah



: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN pic.twitter.com/94qAcunSCE — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2022

Wearing a David Tyree jersey, Hill caught a pass off his Chiefs helmet as a tribute to the former New York Giants receiver, whose Super Bowl XLII helmet catch led to the first loss of the season for the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

Tapping into the NBA for ‘Best Catch’

Tyreek brought out the Cheetah coat for the Best Catch challenge



: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN pic.twitter.com/bZq9iRsjEM — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2022

Seemingly in a nod to the NBA’s dunk contest, Hill went to the phone booth to morph into a cheetah-Super Man of some sort. Together with his son, Zev, Hill tried to pull off the catch, followed by a windmill dunk into his son’s arms. Hill completed the catch — but the ball bounced off of Zev’s arms and onto the floor.