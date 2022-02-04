Report: Eric Bieniemy to be interviewed for Saints’ head coaching position

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the New Orleans Saints are interested in hiring Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as their new head coach.

The Saints want to speak with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for the head coaching job, per sources. An interview could take place Saturday. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2022

This is the fourth offseason in which Bieniemy has been considered for head coaching positions across the league. During that time, he’s been tied to more than a dozen teams that were seeking new leaders. This year, those have included the Denver Broncos (that interviewed Bieniemy in January before hiring Nathaniel Hackett), the Jacksonville Jaguars (that interviewed him a year ago but hired Doug Pederson as their new head coach on Tuesday) and the Minnesota Vikings. He was considered an odds-on candidate for the Minnesota job, but the team never interviewed him before hiring Kevin O’Connell.

The Saints are seeking to replace Sean Payton, who resigned as their head coach on January 25 after a 16-year stint in New Orleans. It was interrupted in 2012 when he was suspended for a year following the Bountygate scandal.

In the regular season, Payton went 152-89, making the playoffs nine times and winning the Super Bowl following the 2009 season.