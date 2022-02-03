Rounding up photos and videos from the Chiefs at the Pro Bowl

With the Kansas City Chiefs now out of playoff contention, six players have made their way to Las Vegas for this Sunday’s Pro Bowl (we have more information on who’s heading out there — along with game information — here).
In this post (which we’ll keep updated), we’re rounding up the Chiefs’ social videos from the AFC’s practice:
Tyrann Mathieu live at the Pro Bowl
We are LIVE at the Pro Bowl‼️@Mathieu_Era is ready to go pic.twitter.com/eQCecfWXmF— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2022
Frank Clark keeps it real
.@TheRealFrankC_ has a message for Chiefs Kingdom pic.twitter.com/fIqS6y8vEH— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2022
Showcase game practices move in slow motion
Triple threat getting some practice reps in #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/LvRYdhMfFO— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2022
Tyreek, Travis and Patrick love you
You heard ‘em!!! We love you #ChiefsKingdom— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2022
Even @PatrickMahomes too pic.twitter.com/bD2kzPbVdP
Creed Humphrey wears Crocs
A candid Patrick Mahomes: "Creed [Humphrey's] just a football player... he doesn't even care. He wears Crocs around the building." https://t.co/EoWqQgv0tc— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 3, 2022
Don’t pick the Chargers, Tyrann
.@Mathieu_Era and @DerwinJames letting you know pic.twitter.com/alwP25dlMC— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2022
Mark Andrews probably deserves the Kelce-Kittle-Waller treatment
Couple of AFC TE's in the house @tkelce @mandrews_81 pic.twitter.com/HqZ3ag3W8H— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2022
A very cool note about these Chiefs
Long after the AFC was done practicing for the Pro Bowl today in Las Vegas, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce stayed to sign autographs for the fans. They were the last ones to leave the field before the NFC arrived for their practice session. pic.twitter.com/TamhheowC8— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 3, 2022
