Chiefs are currently co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2018 season after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated them 27-24 last Sunday in the AFC Championship.

As it stands, the AFC champion Bengals are 4.5-point underdogs against the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams — that according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That game will be played a week from this Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

After their elimination, the Chiefs will now shift their attention to getting back to the championship game of the 2022 NFL season: Super Bowl LVII.

As this writing, the Chiefs are currently co-favorites with the Buffalo Bills to win the next NFL championship — also according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rounding out the top 10 after the Chiefs and Bills are the Rams (+1000), Bengals (+1200), Dallas Cowboys (+1400) and San Francisco 49ers (+1400), Green Bay Packers (+1500), Baltimore Ravens (+1800), Denver Broncos (+1800) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2000).