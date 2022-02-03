Arrowheadlines: Mike Kafka expected to be a finalist for Giants’ OC role

The latest

We already know that Chiefs LB coach Matt House plans to leave to become LSU’s defensive coordinator. Reid, during his Monday end-of-season media availability, suggested there could be more departures in the coming weeks. We now know that one member of his offensive staff is being considered for another job. According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Chiefs QB coach/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka is among those expected to be finalists for the Giants offensive coordinator job under new HC Brian Daboll. Kafka joins both Pep Hamilton and Chad O’Shea as the three expected finalists. According to Sirius XM NFL’s Adam Caplan, Kafka’s in-person interview with New York is set for Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Ranking NFL offseason capital: Stacking all 32 teams’ assets to improve through free agency and the 2022 draft | ESPN

28. Kansas City Chiefs Draft capital AV sum: 57.8 First-round pick: No. 30 Current cap space: $12 million The Chiefs have the No. 30 overall selection but traded away their own picks in the fifth and sixth rounds. They’ll have to manage their cap space carefully as contracts expire for key players such as safety Tyrann Mathieu, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Patrick Mahomes Reflects On Tom Brady’s Career | Forbes

Falling just short of reaching his third straight Super Bowl, Mahomes had even more appreciation of Brady’s 10 Super Bowls — or 17.8 % of all Super Bowls played — and winning seven of them. “To win that many Super Bowls, to be in that many games, it’s hard, and I’ve understood that,” Mahomes said. “After the years I’ve had, I mean, I’ve been a close a lot, but I’ve only been there twice and I’ve only won one.” Brady is 3-2 all time against Mahomes. Had Brady played in 2022, Mahomes would’ve had a chance to even the score because the Buccaneers are slated to play the Chiefs during the regular season.

How did your NFL team gets its name? Origins explained for all 32 | ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs The Dallas Texans — after moving to Kansas City before the 1963 season — assumed the nickname of Kansas City’s mayor, H. Roe Bartle, who was known as “the Chief.’’ Bartle was a key figure in helping Kansas City lure the team from franchise founder Lamar Hunt’s hometown of Dallas. — Adam Teicher

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders get their quarterback of the future, Eagles get a steal at 15 | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Kansas City Kansas City needs more youth and talent at the edge-rusher position. Johnson is a long, powerful rusher who had a huge 2021 with 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Chiefs improve defense, add weapon in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock draft | Chiefs Wire

Round 2: Clemson WR Justyn Ross As a freshman at Clemson in 2018, Ross exploded as a dynamic playmaker in the Tigers’ offense. The 6-4 and 205-pound wideout averaged 21.7 yards per reception on just 46 catches. He’d finish his career at Clemson with 158 catches for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns. The big question about Ross is his medical history. He missed his entire junior season after undergoing a congenital fusion on his spine, repairing two fused vertebrae and a bulging disc. He’ll need to be cleared at the NFL Scouting Combine by the training staff in Kansas City for this to be a draft pick they’d consider.

Washington announces new team name: Washington Commanders | NFL.com

The Washington Football Team has a new name: Commanders. The organization unveiled its new name and logo with a grand reveal on Wednesday.

One legacy. One unified future.



We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

“As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital,” co-owner and co-CEO Daniel Snyder said in a statement. “As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington.”

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addresses allegations in lawsuit against NFL, three teams | NFL.com

Flores alleges in the suit that while he was with the Dolphins, team owner Stephen Ross told Flores he would pay him $100,000 for every loss during the coach’s first season because he wanted the club to “tank” so it could get the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which was eventually used by the Cincinnati Bengals to select quarterback Joe Burrow﻿. Flores said Wednesday that his decision to not go along with Ross’ plan hurt his standing within the organization and “ultimately was the reason why I was let go.” “This game changed my life,” Flores explained. “To attack the integrity of the game, that’s what I felt was happening in that instance, and I wouldn’t stand for it.”

Bengals to wear black home uniforms in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams | NFL.com

The black jersey is the Bengals’ standard home top, one they have paired with both sets of white pants as well as their black pants. Cincinnati is choosing the white set of pants with orange stripes and matching orange socks for a look that is reminiscent of the uniform the Bengals wore in their first-ever Super Bowl appearance, Super Bowl XVI, in the 1981 season. Cincinnati’s choice makes for an aesthetically pleasing pairing with the Super Bowl LVI logo, which almost perfectly matches the Bengals’ orange. But uniform history might not be on the Bengals’ side. The Bengals have worn black in one Super Bowl and white in another, and lost both of them to the San Francisco 49ers, meaning the choice didn’t matter much based on the franchise’s history.

Vikings expected to hire Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as head coach | NFL.com

The Vikings are expected to hire the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator as head coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The deal cannot be completed until after Super Bowl LVI where O’Connell’s Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals. Finalists for the job included colleague and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Giants DC Patrick Graham and University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who met with team brass for nine hours Wednesday but was not offered the job, per Pelissero. O’Connell was also a top candidate for the Jaguars and Texans. This will be the the 36-year-old’s first foray as a head coach. If history is any indicator, his recent experience portends to future success. O’Connell has served as L.A.’s OC for the past two seasons under Sean McVay, whose recent disciples include the Bengals’ Zac Taylor, the Packers’ Matt LaFleur and the Chargers’ Brandon Staley. All of them, interestingly, were hired as HCs before turning 40.

Brian Flores’ lawsuit says Eric Bieniemy has the ‘pedigree, track record and reputation’ to be head coach right now

His 58-page class action complaint took dead aim at league hiring practices, alleging a tanking request in Miami, a hungover interview in Denver, and a general disregard for the “Rooney Rule” during his interview process with the New York Giants. “The NFL remains rife with racism,” the document begins, “particularly when it comes to the hiring and retention of Black Head Coaches, Coordinators and General Managers.” On page 45 of the document, Flores presents the curious case of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as a key example of the leagues’ inconsistent hiring practices. “Without question, Mr. Bieniemy has the pedigree, track record and reputation to make him a sought-after Head Coach,” the suit states. ”However, despite being interviewed for approximately 20 vacant positions over the last five years, no team has extended Mr. Bieniemy an offer. During this time, numerous white candidates who are clearly less qualified have taken over the Head Coach duties for numerous NFL teams.”

The future is bright. pic.twitter.com/6RFecMBPGJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 1, 2022

