NFL Scouting Combine: how to watch, schedule, participants and more

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine begins on Tuesday in Indianapolis and will continue through to Monday of next week.

The week brings much speculation, and we’ll cover anything we hear, but there are two times to know as to when we’ll get some new information about your 2022 Kansas City Chiefs:

Chiefs’ media availability

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks to the media on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks to the media on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is how you can watch the 2022 NFL Combine, followed by the schedule for the week:

NFL Media’s on-field coverage

NFL Network plans to have 50-plus hours of live coverage beginning Tuesday, with on-field footage set to begin Thursday:

Thursday, March 3 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time — quarterbacks, wide receiver and tight ends.

— quarterbacks, wide receiver and tight ends. Friday, March 4 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Arrowhead Time — running backs, offensive linemen and special teams.

— running backs, offensive linemen and special teams. Saturday, March 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrowhead Time — defensive linemen and linebackers

— defensive linemen and linebackers Sunday, March 6 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time — defensive backs

Schedule by date

Monday, February 28

QB/TE/WR arrive

Pre-exam

Interviews

Tuesday, March 1

As mentioned above, Reid and Veach will speak to the media in the early afternoon.

OL/RB/ST arrive

Pre-exam

Interviews

QB/TE/WR

Medical exams

Interviews

Wednesday, March 2

DL/LB arrive

Pre-exam

Interviews

OL/RB/ST

Medical exams

Interviews

QB/TE/WR

Media sessions (7 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time)

Interviews

Thursday, March 3 — QB/TE/WR drills

Televised on NFL Network from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time

DBs arrive

Pre-exam

Interviews

DL/LB

Medical exams

Interviews

OL/RB/ST

Media sessions (7 a.m. — 11:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time)

Interviews

Friday, March 4 — OL/RB/ST drills

Televised on NFL Network from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time

DBs

Medical exams

Interviews

DL/LB

Media sessions (7 a.m. — 11:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time)

Interviews

Saturday, March 5 — DL/LB drills

Televised on NFL Network from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time

DBs

Media sessions (7 a.m. — 10 a.m. Arrowhead Time)

Interviews

Sunday, March 6 — DB drills

Televised on NFL Network from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time

Scouting combine participants

NFL.com has provided a full list of Combine invitees here. Here are some names you may know:

Iowa

Dane Belton, DB

Tyler Goodson, RB

Tyler Linderbaum, OL

Iowa State

Chase Allen, TE

Breece Hall, RB

Charlie Kolar, TE

Brock Purdy, QB

Mike Rose, LB

Eyioma Uwazurike, DL

Kansas State

Skylar Thompson, QB

Missouri

Tyler Badie, RB

Akayleb Evans, DB

Missouri Western State

Sam Webb, DB

Nebraska