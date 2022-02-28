 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Scouting Combine: how to watch, schedule, participants and more

The NFL Scouting Combine begins this week in Indianapolis.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL Combine - Day 1

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine begins on Tuesday in Indianapolis and will continue through to Monday of next week.

The week brings much speculation, and we’ll cover anything we hear, but there are two times to know as to when we’ll get some new information about your 2022 Kansas City Chiefs:

Chiefs’ media availability

  • Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks to the media on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
  • Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks to the media on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is how you can watch the 2022 NFL Combine, followed by the schedule for the week:

NFL Media’s on-field coverage

NFL Network plans to have 50-plus hours of live coverage beginning Tuesday, with on-field footage set to begin Thursday:

  • Thursday, March 3 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time — quarterbacks, wide receiver and tight ends.
  • Friday, March 4 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Arrowhead Time — running backs, offensive linemen and special teams.
  • Saturday, March 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrowhead Time — defensive linemen and linebackers
  • Sunday, March 6 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time — defensive backs

Schedule by date

Monday, February 28

QB/TE/WR arrive

  • Pre-exam
  • Interviews

Tuesday, March 1

As mentioned above, Reid and Veach will speak to the media in the early afternoon.

OL/RB/ST arrive

  • Pre-exam
  • Interviews

QB/TE/WR

  • Medical exams
  • Interviews

Wednesday, March 2

DL/LB arrive

  • Pre-exam
  • Interviews

OL/RB/ST

  • Medical exams
  • Interviews

QB/TE/WR

  • Media sessions (7 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time)
  • Interviews

Thursday, March 3 — QB/TE/WR drills

  • Televised on NFL Network from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time

DBs arrive

  • Pre-exam
  • Interviews

DL/LB

  • Medical exams
  • Interviews

OL/RB/ST

  • Media sessions (7 a.m. — 11:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time)
  • Interviews

Friday, March 4 — OL/RB/ST drills

  • Televised on NFL Network from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time

DBs

  • Medical exams
  • Interviews

DL/LB

  • Media sessions (7 a.m. — 11:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time)
  • Interviews

Saturday, March 5 — DL/LB drills

  • Televised on NFL Network from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time

DBs

  • Media sessions (7 a.m. — 10 a.m. Arrowhead Time)
  • Interviews

Sunday, March 6 — DB drills

  • Televised on NFL Network from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time

Scouting combine participants

NFL.com has provided a full list of Combine invitees here. Here are some names you may know:

Iowa

  • Dane Belton, DB
  • Tyler Goodson, RB
  • Tyler Linderbaum, OL

Iowa State

  • Chase Allen, TE
  • Breece Hall, RB
  • Charlie Kolar, TE
  • Brock Purdy, QB
  • Mike Rose, LB
  • Eyioma Uwazurike, DL

Kansas State

  • Skylar Thompson, QB

Missouri

  • Tyler Badie, RB
  • Akayleb Evans, DB

Missouri Western State

  • Sam Webb, DB

Nebraska

  • Austin Allen, TE
  • JoJo Domann, LB
  • Cam Jurgens, OL
  • Cam Taylor-Britt, DB

