NFL Scouting Combine: how to watch, schedule, participants and more

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine begins on Tuesday in Indianapolis and will continue through to Monday of next week.
The week brings much speculation, and we’ll cover anything we hear, but there are two times to know as to when we’ll get some new information about your 2022 Kansas City Chiefs:
Chiefs’ media availability
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks to the media on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
- Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks to the media on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is how you can watch the 2022 NFL Combine, followed by the schedule for the week:
NFL Media’s on-field coverage
NFL Network plans to have 50-plus hours of live coverage beginning Tuesday, with on-field footage set to begin Thursday:
- Thursday, March 3 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time — quarterbacks, wide receiver and tight ends.
- Friday, March 4 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Arrowhead Time — running backs, offensive linemen and special teams.
- Saturday, March 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrowhead Time — defensive linemen and linebackers
- Sunday, March 6 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time — defensive backs
Schedule by date
Monday, February 28
QB/TE/WR arrive
- Pre-exam
- Interviews
Tuesday, March 1
As mentioned above, Reid and Veach will speak to the media in the early afternoon.
OL/RB/ST arrive
- Pre-exam
- Interviews
QB/TE/WR
- Medical exams
- Interviews
Wednesday, March 2
DL/LB arrive
- Pre-exam
- Interviews
OL/RB/ST
- Medical exams
- Interviews
QB/TE/WR
- Media sessions (7 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time)
- Interviews
Thursday, March 3 — QB/TE/WR drills
- Televised on NFL Network from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time
DBs arrive
- Pre-exam
- Interviews
DL/LB
- Medical exams
- Interviews
OL/RB/ST
- Media sessions (7 a.m. — 11:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time)
- Interviews
Friday, March 4 — OL/RB/ST drills
- Televised on NFL Network from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time
DBs
- Medical exams
- Interviews
DL/LB
- Media sessions (7 a.m. — 11:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time)
- Interviews
Saturday, March 5 — DL/LB drills
- Televised on NFL Network from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time
DBs
- Media sessions (7 a.m. — 10 a.m. Arrowhead Time)
- Interviews
Sunday, March 6 — DB drills
- Televised on NFL Network from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time
Scouting combine participants
NFL.com has provided a full list of Combine invitees here. Here are some names you may know:
Iowa
- Dane Belton, DB
- Tyler Goodson, RB
- Tyler Linderbaum, OL
Iowa State
- Chase Allen, TE
- Breece Hall, RB
- Charlie Kolar, TE
- Brock Purdy, QB
- Mike Rose, LB
- Eyioma Uwazurike, DL
Kansas State
- Skylar Thompson, QB
Missouri
- Tyler Badie, RB
- Akayleb Evans, DB
Missouri Western State
- Sam Webb, DB
Nebraska
- Austin Allen, TE
- JoJo Domann, LB
- Cam Jurgens, OL
- Cam Taylor-Britt, DB
