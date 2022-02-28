New PFF mock draft has the Chiefs take a cornerback with the 30th pick

On Monday, Pro Football Focus analyst Steve Palazzolo released a first-round mock draft that he labeled as being “through the lens of what I would do rather than predicting the first round.” As you would expect from a PFF writer, many of his picks lined up fairly closely with the site’s Big Board — but some of them did not. The first four of the six first-round cornerbacks were within a few spots of the site’s overall rankings — but with the 25th pick, he had the Buffalo Bills take the 49th-ranked Roger McCreary of Auburn. Then at 30th, he had the Kansas City Chiefs come back in line with PFF’s Big Board.
30. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
Big Board Rank: 31
While Elam is coming off the worst year of his college career, he had excellent production early on. He has the size and movement skills to play one-on-one on the outside, making him a great option to help replace free agent Charvarius Ward.
Here, Palazzolo is following the recent trend among national mock drafts, having Kansas City take a defensive back in the first round to replace a free-agent player he expects will be leaving town. In a mock we covered in Arrowheadlines on Saturday, CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli made a similar move, taking Michigan safety Daxton Hill to replace Tyrann Mathieu. Assuming there is an equal chance that both players will leave, a first-round replacement for Mathieu might make more sense, since Kansas City’s cupboard is a little less bare at corner than it is at safety. But as Fornelli put it, “I’ll probably have Daxton Hill to the Chiefs in every mock I do until I know what the future of Tyrann Mathieu holds.”
National Mock Draft Picks
|Pos
|Name
|School
|Pct
|S
|Daxton Hill
|Michigan
|26%
|CB
|Kaiir Elam
|Florida
|13%
|EDGE
|George Karlaftis
|Purdue
|13%
|S
|Jalen Pitre
|Baylor
|9%
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Penn State
|9%
|CB
|Kyler Gordon
|Washington
|4%
|CB
|Roger McCreary
|Auburn
|4%
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|San Diego State
|4%
|EDGE
|Jermaine Johnson II
|Florida State
|4%
|DE
|DeMarvin Leal
|Texas A&M
|4%
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|Alabama
|4%
|OL
|Bernhard Raimann
|Central Michigan
|4%
National Mock Draft Positions
|Position
|Pct
|Defensive back
|57%
|Edge rusher
|26%
|Wide receiver
|13%
|Offensive line
|4%
|Tight end
|0%
|Running back
|0%
|Defensive tackle
|0%
|Linebacker
|0%
Poll
Which of these Chiefs’ free-agent defensive backs is most likely to be elsewhere in 2022?
-
29%
Tyrann Mathieu
-
35%
Charvarius Ward
-
10%
Neither of them
-
24%
Both of them
