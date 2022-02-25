Let’s Argue: Questioning the value of Orlando Brown Jr., Tyrann Mathieu

Welcome to this week's edition of Let's Argue!

Let's Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs can get lucky at left tackle again — meaning there's no need to worry about signing Orlando Brown Jr. long-term.

We dont need brown jr. We can get lucky again. — DropVolley (@kc571v) February 23, 2022

Over the next 10 years, the most important thing for the Kansas City Chiefs will be protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And, starting in 2022, Mahomes' cap hit skyrockets to $35.8 million.

With that being said, we should fully expect Orlando Brown Jr. to be the Chiefs' starting left tackle next season. The Chiefs surrendered a lot of draft capital to obtain Brown from the Baltimore Ravens — and it's paid off thus far.

Brown did get off to a slow start, which shouldn't have been surprising considering the differences in schemes between Baltimore and Kansas City. In 2020, Brown had 514 pass-blocking snaps as compared to 765 pass-blocking snaps in 2021 with the Chiefs.

However, according to Pro Football Focus, Brown finished the year strong, grading out at 75.2. Brown made the Pro Bowl and will only be 26 years old when next season begins.

Mecole Hardman looked really good during the Chiefs' 2021 resurgence.

Mecole Hardman looked really good for the most part in the Chiefs resurgence — Hardman SZN (@ItsBasiKC) February 23, 2022

Despite the Chiefs' inconsistencies during the first half of the season, wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a career year.

Hardman had career-highs in receptions (59) and receiving yards (693). Now, this doesn't mean general manager Brett Veach won't be looking for an upgrade at the position.

The Chiefs' need for a No. 2 receiver has been well-documented. Several impact players will be available — such as Allen Robinson, Juju Smith-Schuster, Chris Godwin and more.

Nonetheless, Hardman has a clear role in this offense, regardless of who's on the roster next season. You can't teach speed — and the Chiefs leaned into that late in the season and playoffs.

The Chiefs will be fine without Tyrann Mathieu.

Tyrann Mathieu is more than expendable — Mahomes+Hill+Kelce=Happiness (@Brett86156954) February 23, 2022

Whoa. Easy there.

OK, let's play a hypothetical here.

Let's say Tyrann Mathieu and the Chiefs cannot get a deal done, and Mathieu goes elsewhere. There's no doubt in my mind the Chiefs won't be able to find someone that provides the leadership and skill set Mathieu possesses.

We're talking about a three-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team member — and a future Hall of Famer,

On the flip side, Mathieu will be turning 30 this spring, so the number has to make sense from the Chiefs' perspective. If not, I believe the Chiefs can get someone in the draft or free agency to give you at least 75 percent of what Mathieu provides.

However, calling Mathieu expendable is quite a reach, to say the least.

Now-second-year defensive end Josh Kaindoh will be good in 2022.

Joshua Kaindoh will be a good Contributor for us next season — ChiefLee (@ColdApe06) February 23, 2022

At this point, this just feels like a shot in the dark.

With questions along the defensive line with Jarran Reed being a free agent, the contract status of Frank Clark, etc., the Chiefs coaching staff would love for this tweet to come to fruition.

We just have nothing to base it on. Joshua Kaindoh spent the majority of his rookie campaign watching from the sidelines. The former five-star recruit played in only three games, accumulating a single pressure.

Just like his junior year at Florida State, an ankle injury hindered fans from seeing his potential. At 6 feet 6, 260 pounds with an 86-inch wingspan, there's no questioning Kaindoh's physical traits at this level. However, it just remains to be seen if he'll finally be able to put it all together.