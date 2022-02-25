CBS analyst goes back to picking EDGE for the Chiefs in new mock draft

On Wednesday, CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso published a mock draft that contained some shakeups. In this one, most of the top 10 picks go to different teams than he’s previously predicted. And with the 30th pick — where Trapasso has had the Kansas City Chiefs take Baylor safety Jalen Pitre in his most-recent mocks — he went back to his choice from early February.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue Prospect rank: 11

Position rank: 3 The Chiefs are happy to end Karlaftis’ fall to give their pass rush a major infusion of natural talent.

In terms of team need, Trapasso now appears to be aligned with most Kansas City fans — but whether Karlaftis will fall this far is open to question. While Trapasso’s CBS colleague Ryan Wilson picked Karlaftis at 30 in a mock draft from earlier this week, other recent mocks have had the Purdue EDGE be selected anywhere from seventh to 24th. The other open question is which positions Kansas City general manager Brett Veach will try to address during the free agency period that begins in three weeks. If he sticks to recent form, Veach will use free agency to avoid forcing himself into picks made largely on positional need. If he can do that — and Kansas City’s board (like Trapasso’s) has the former Boilermaker ranked 11th — the Chiefs are likely to run to the podium.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct S Daxton Hill Michigan 24% EDGE George Karlaftis Purdue 14% S Jalen Pitre Baylor 10% CB Kaiir Elam Florida 10% WR Jahan Dotson Penn State 10% CB Kyler Gordon Washington 5% CB Roger McCreary Auburn 5% DE Cameron Thomas San Diego State 5% EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Florida State 5% DE DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M 5% WR Jameson Williams Alabama 5% OL Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan 5%

National Mock Draft Positions Position Pct Defensive back 52% Edge rusher 29% Wide receiver 14% Offensive line 5% Tight end 0% Running back 0% Defensive tackle 0% Linebacker 0%