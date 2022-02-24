Reports: Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs as offensive coordinator for 2022

Eric Bieniemy will return to the Kansas City Chiefs for his fifth season as offensive coordinator, as confirmed by NFL Network’s Jeff Chadiha and ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday afternoon.

Eric Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City this season as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, as @jeffrichadiha reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 24, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, reports from FOX4 and FanSided said it was headed in that direction. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added that it’s another one-year deal — the same length that Bieniemy signed for ahead of the 2021 season.

Eric Bieniemy will return to Kansas City on another one-year deal, source said. https://t.co/AGNT8vUlLN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 24, 2022

Two weeks ago, Schefter reported that Bieniemy would be meeting with head coach Andy Reid to determine his future with the club.

Bieniemy interviewed with both the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints for their respective head coaching positions but failed to land either job in what has become an incredibly frustrating stretch. It has been approximated that Bieniemy has been considered for around 20 positions over the last few offseasons — but has received no offers.

Another report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson noted that the Saints considered Bieniemy to be their offensive coordinator, but they ultimately gave the position to Pete Carmichael, who has been with the Saints in various roles since 2006.

Bieniemy is the only offensive coordinator that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has ever known as the starting quarterback of the Chiefs. That connection will continue in 2022.