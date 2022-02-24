WATCH: NFL releases top 10 Chiefs plays of the 2021 season

The @Chiefs’ Top 1️⃣0️⃣ plays of 2021! pic.twitter.com/plZ3cEUcf6— NFL (@NFL) February 24, 2022
On Thursday afternoon, the NFL’s dropped the Kansas City Chiefs’ top 10 plays of the 2021 season via its official Twitter account.
- No. 10 — Week 10 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders: Running back Darrel Williams catches a 38-yard touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
- No. 9 — Week 2 vs. the Baltimore Ravens: One of the best plays of tight end Travis Kelce’s career, in which he catches a short pass and slices and dices through the Ravens’ defense for a 46-yard touchdown.
- No. 8 — Week 6 vs. Washington: Defensive tackle Turk Wharton certainly makes the best play of his career, one-handing an interception, and pinning it against a defensive lineman’s back.
- No. 7 — Week 16 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers: Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire withstands a massive hit at the line of scrimmage before his 1-yard run for a touchdown.
- No. 6 — Week 13 vs. the Denver Broncos: Safety Daniels Sorensen returns a 75-yard interception for a touchdown.
- No. 5 — Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill shows off his tracking ability against the Browns with a 75-yard touchdown.
- No. 4 — Week 18 vs. the Denver Broncos: Defensive end Melvin Ingram forces the fumble — while linebacker Nick Bolton does the rest for the touchdown that saves the AFC West game against the Denver Broncos.
- No. 3 — Divisional Round vs. the Buffalo Bills: Hill is back on the countdown with a 64-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 33-29 lead.
- No. 2 — Week 15 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers: Kelce decides he would call “game” against the division rival.
- No. 1 — Divisional Round vs. the Buffalo Bills: And then Kelce does it again against the Bills in the playoffs.
