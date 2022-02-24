Arrowheadlines: Signing Allen Robinson could make a lot of financial sense for the Chiefs

The latest

Sports financial expert explains why Allen Robinson could be good fit for the Chiefs | Kansas City Star

During an interview last week with Carrington Harrison on KCSP (610 AM), Ginnitti explained why. “Allen Robinson is on this list for me because he’s going to be looking for a showcase deal. He flamed out of Chicago. He was on track for 20 million a year,” Ginnitti said. “He’s going to be on a one-year something-of-a-good value deal. And I think that’s right in Kansas City’s wheelhouse if they like the fit there.“ Ginnitti believes the Chiefs could lure Robinson to Kansas City to be the team’s No. 2 wide receiver by offering a one-year $10 million deal that could be worth up to $16 million with incentives.

NFL players who need a change of scenery this offseason: One from each team, including Jarvis Landry, Jimmy Garoppolo, Za’Darius Smith | ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive end Frank Clark The Chiefs cut linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Tuesday, and Clark could be next. He has had some big moments for the Chiefs but not enough of them. The team can save almost $13 million against their salary cap by releasing Clark, though they would need to find some help for their pass rush if they move on without him. — Adam Teicher

2022 NFL free agency: Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan among eight star players who should be traded this offseason | CBS Sports

Chiefs DE Frank Clark The former Seahawks pass rusher was a vital piece of Kansas City’s Super Bowl win in 2019, but he’s due a whopping $26.3M in 2022, a year after posting just 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks as part of an underachieving Chiefs D-line. He’s now seen his sack total drop in three straight seasons. At 28, he may very well have a number of solid, even Pro Bowl, seasons left, but the Chiefs could still stand to get younger and more reliable on that side of the ball. He’d save $12.7M via trade this offseason.

2022 NFL free agency: One free agent that each team needs to retain this offseason | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs: OT Orlando Brown Jr. S Tyrann Mathieu is an obvious alternative, but they paid a steep price to make Brown their long-term bodyguard for Patrick Mahomes. Just 25, he’s still got room to grow and deserves the long-term treatment.

2022 NFL offseason: All 32 teams’ QB situations ahead of free agency, draft | NFL.com

2021 QB room: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne (UFA), Shane Buechele There is no need to belabor this point: At 26 years old, Mahomes is the face of the NFL. The Chiefs could bring back Henne as a veteran study buddy or add a different sage film-watcher to help the QB room, but there are bigger fish to fry in K.C.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers domino ‘has to fall’ before we go down other avenues | NFL.com

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is well aware of this fact and is not interested in moving Rodgers for a hefty return. He also understands how the rest of the franchise depends on Rodgers’ decision between returning, requesting to head elsewhere or riding off into the sunset a four-time MVP, but just one-time Super Bowl champion. “Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That’s kind of how we do things,” Gutekunst said Wednesday. “It’s a big piece. It’s a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it’s important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That’s the first one to go. … There’s some timing elements to things. We’ve had really good conversations with Aaron and everybody throughout the process.”

Predicting 2022’s most-improved Chiefs players

Pete: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Early on during the 2021 season, I figured wide receiver Mecole Hardman was ripe for an offseason trade. But he really impressed me as the seasoned winded down, with 257 of his 693 receiving yards on the season coming in the Chiefs’ final five regular-season games. Hardman followed that effort with 14 playoff touches for 176 all-purpose yards, including touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. I like the late-season surge heading into a contract year, which always guarantees a natural boost in motivation. I’ll be honest: I considered running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire here — and if you could assure that the running back would play 17 regular-season games, he’d likely be my pick. But that’s not a bet I’m willing to take after he missed three regular-season games in 2020 and seven regular-season games in 2021.

