USFL’s top 3 startup draft picks have ties to Kansas City Chiefs

On Tuesday, the relaunched United States Football League (USFL) finished Round 1 of its 35-round startup draft — and, as it played out, the top three overall picks had ties to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pick 1: QB Shea Patterson, Michigan Panthers

An undrafted free agent out of Michigan, Patterson joined the Chiefs as a free agent in May 2020. Patterson joined a quarterback room featuring Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and the recently-signed Jordan Ta’amu — but he didn’t make it to training camp. The Chiefs cut him in July, and so he went to the Canadian Football League (CFL). Speaking of Ta’amu...

Pick 2: QB Jordan Ta’amu, Tampa Bay Bandits

Forever connected with Patterson, Ta’amu (Patterson’s backup at Ole Miss who got the Rebels’ starting job when Patterson transferred to Michigan) was taken second by the Tampa Bay Bandits. After becoming arguably the most exciting player in the reboot of the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks, Ta’amu caught on with the Chiefs in 2020, but he did not make the initial roster, instead joining the practice squad. In early October, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve list. The Chiefs moved on from him later that month. Ta’amu bounced around the league with a few teams (including a brief second stint with the Chiefs) before ultimately landing in the USFL draft. As it turns out, Ta’amu will be working alongside former Chiefs head coach Todd Haley, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Pick 3: QB Bryan Scott, Philadelphia Stars

A product of Occidental College who has been apparently been dubbed the “Aaron Rodgers of Division III,” Scott had workouts with the Los Angeles Rams, Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts — but he never signed with a team in the NFL. He played in the CFL prior to the USFL draft.

The 2022 USFL reboot begins play the weekend of Saturday, April 16. As you can see from the above instance with Ta’amu, general manager Brett Veach’s staff will be tuning in.