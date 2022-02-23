Mock draft sends a new defensive back to the Chiefs in the first round

On Wednesday, The Draft Network published a new mock draft from their analyst Damian Parson. In his first mock for TDN, Parson goes with the flow of recent mock drafts, projecting a cornerback the Kansas City Chiefs with the 30th pick — but choosing a prospect we have not yet seen mocked to the Chiefs by a national outlet.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn The Chiefs’ inability to stop opponents continues to be a trend. At some point, the front office and coaches will prioritize the defensive side of the ball. This could be the year! Roger McCreary is one of the best cover corners in this class. His arms measured in less than 30 inches and that will turn some teams off. As a result, a slide in the first round is more than possible, benefiting the Chiefs. They can nab a sticky cover corner without moving up in the draft.

Here we see yet another national projection that goes with a defensive back to the Chiefs. Considering that safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Charvarius Ward are both on track to be unrestricted free agents when the league year begins on March 16, this emphasis might not be wrong. But Kansas City edge rushers Melvin Ingram and Alex Okafor are also pending UFAs — and defensive end Frank Clark could easily become a cap casualty at any moment. In a draft that is routinely described as being deep at EDGE, it is surprising that more pass-rushing specialists aren’t being mocked to Kansas City.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct S Daxton Hill Michigan 25% S Jalen Pitre Baylor 10% CB Kaiir Elam Florida 10% EDGE George Karlaftis Purdue 10% WR Jahan Dotson Penn State 10% CB Kyler Gordon Washington 5% CB Roger McCreary Auburn 5% DE Cameron Thomas San Diego State 5% EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Florida State 5% DE DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M 5% WR Jameson Williams Alabama 5% OL Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan 5%