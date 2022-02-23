Arrowheadlines: Chiefs need running back help but ‘shouldn’t throw significant assets at the position’

The latest

2022 NFL offseason: All 32 teams’ RB situations ahead of free agency, draft | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs Top RBs under contract for 2022: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Key free agents: Darrel Williams (UFA), Jerick McKinnon (UFA), Derrick Gore (ERFA) The Chiefs shuffled through backs before landing on the pairing of McKinnon and Edwards-Helaire in the postseason. CEH’s injury issues and lack of consistent pop have necessitated a committee backfield in K.C. With the Chiefs budgeting money elsewhere, I expect a similar approach in 2022. McKinnon fits Andy Reid’s offense well as a pass-catcher who can slice through holes without hesitation. If no other team plunks down more cash for the injury-prone back, a return to Kansas City makes perfect sense for both sides. The Chiefs’ offense could use more ground-game consistency to help puncture defenses that sit back against Patrick Mahomes. But K.C. shouldn’t throw significant assets at the position after using a first-round pick on CEH.

2022 NFL franchise tag primer: Ten most intriguing candidates | NFL.com

6 - Orlando Brown Kansas City Chiefs · OT The Chiefs traded a first-round pick, among other selections, to get Brown, and there is no way they can allow him to be a one-season rental as part of the overhauled line protecting Patrick Mahomes. If Brown is tagged, it will be as a placeholder to allow more time to get a long-term (and lucrative) deal done.

Giants could steal underrated offensive lineman from Chiefs in free agency | Empire Sports Media

With the offensive line a significant need and the Giants desperately requiring more talent across the board, Chiefs’ offensive lineman Andrew Wylie could fit the bill nicely as an acquisition this off-season. While he spent last season serving as Kansas City’s right tackle over 521 snaps, giving up four sacks to QB has and 23 hurries, he’s built a solid body of work to attract suitors. Wiley isn’t known as an elite offensive lineman by any means, but he has experience at left guard, right guard, and right tackle, making him that much more valuable as a plug-and-play option at multiple positions. Wylie would theoretically give the Giants some flexibility if injuries occur next season, moving him around and supplementing deficiencies. According to PFF, Wylie spent 874 snaps at right guard in 2020 and 574 at left guard in 2019. Having posted average grades, the Giants could rely on him to be a competent player who provides sufficient play without over-impression.

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills land another playmaking WR for Josh Allen | NFL.com

30 - Kansas City Chiefs Dax Hill Michigan · S · Junior Hill could fill the void if Tyrann Mathieu departs in free agency. He can play from back deep to covering in the slot.

Football, baseball and soccer franchises all called Municipal Stadium Home | North East News

Sadly, Municipal Stadium went the way of many other vintage stadiums such as Ebbets Field, and Denver’s Mile High Stadium. It was razed in the early 1970s following the construction of the Truman Sports Complex on Blue Ridge Cutoff and I-70. For a time, the old Municipal Stadium site was home to a community garden plot. Even that has been bulldozed and new homes now exist on the site where the Kansas City Chiefs, professional soccer franchise The Kansas City Spurs, and baseball teams that included the Blues, Monarchs, A’s and Royals once called home. On October 4, 2019, a permanent memorial was erected at the corner of 22nd Street and Brooklyn Avenue, partially funded by the Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football League, paying homage to the stadium’s heritage and the teams and players that played there.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jets take WR at No. 10 after four EDGE rushers and three OTs go in first nine picks | CBS Sports

George Karlaftis EDGE Kansas City The defense got better over the course of the season, but the Chiefs need to do a better job getting after the quarterback. Karlaftis looks the part and flashed at times last season for Purdue, and if he can play with more consistency he could end up as a steal at this point in the draft process.

Around the NFL

Judge rules Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned under oath in nine civil cases | ESPN

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, filed a motion last week to delay Watson’s deposition until after April 1 and argued Monday that such a delay would enable Watson’s legal team to secure depositions with all 22 of the women who are suing Watson and also allow Watson the protection of knowing whether he will also face criminal charges. Watson’s deposition was originally scheduled to begin as early as this week. Hardin said in court on Monday that the Harris County District Attorney will likely decide by April 1 whether Watson will be criminally charged. The district attorney’s office and Houston Police have declined to comment on the status of the criminal case against Watson. Hardin’s motion to delay Watson’s deposition was denied on Monday, at least in part.

Jarvis Landry would like to stay in Cleveland, but confident he can help win ‘championship elsewhere’ | NFL.com

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, Partial quad tear and bone bruise,” Landry wrote. “Then came back way to (sic) early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it. “Also my media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.. a strategic plan was set in place to be followed… “I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.”

Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson says Patriots ‘feel like they don’t need me’ as contract talks remain silent | NFL.com

As the franchise-tag window opened Tuesday, the Pro Bowl cornerback said the Patriots have not discussed a new contract with him, per Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson said. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.” Jackson has shown New England nothing but production since he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018, growing into one of the best corners in football. His 25 interceptions over the past four years tops the league. In 2021, his first season as a full-time starter, Jackson recorded an NFL-high 23 passes defensed and eight interceptions. That netted him a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro honors.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs should consider these 5 players before free agency starts

CB Malcolm Butler Butler, who will turn 32 in early March, signed with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2021 season — only to abruptly retire at the end of training camp. Last week, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported that the former New England Patriot and Tennessee Titan plans to play in 2022. Butler — best known for his game-sealing interception of Russell Wilson in the last minute of Super Bowl XLIX — hardly looked like a washed defensive back in his previous league action with the Titans, earning a grade of 71.6 from Pro Football Focus while starting all 16 games and reaching a 97% defensive snap count. The Chiefs should consider Butler given the chances of losing starting cornerback Charvarius Ward and Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu. With experience lining up outside and in the slot, Butler shows the versatility that Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo values. As a two-time Super Bowl champion, Butler has experience in a winning culture and could be a valuable bridge to give potential draftees time to develop.

A tweet to make you think

Super Bowl LIV Champion. Team Captain.

Thank you, Hitch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJeTfP9vRJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 22, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media