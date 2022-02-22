2-round PFF mock draft sends cornerback, wide receiver to Chiefs

On Monday, Pro Football Focus writer Austin Gayle released a two-round mock draft in which the Washington Commanders trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers make a deal to get the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr and the Denver Broncos make a splash trade to get Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.
With the 30th pick of the first round, Gayle goes with a cornerback to the Kansas City Chiefs.
30. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
Big Board Rank: 31
Elam’s PFF grade isn’t all that impressive, but a lot of that is because of some costly penalties. He still allowed just 19 receptions for 191 yards on 34 targets this season while going toe-to-toe with top-end SEC receiver talent.
Then in the second round — with the 62nd overall pick — Gayle projects the Chiefs will take wide receiver Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama.
This is the 19th national mock draft we’ve covered at Arrowhead Pride — and the trend for defensive backs in the first round continues. Many of the writers going that way mention the potential departure of veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu — which could easily happen. But if the Chiefs end up making a deal to bring back their All-Pro safety, it will be interesting to see if the positional emphasis we’re seeing in the national mocks will shift.
National Mock Draft Picks
|Pos
|Name
|School
|Pct
|S
|Daxton Hill
|Michigan
|26%
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Penn State
|11%
|S
|Jalen Pitre
|Baylor
|11%
|EDGE
|George Karlaftis
|Purdue
|11%
|CB
|Kaiir Elam
|Florida
|11%
|CB
|Kyler Gordon
|Washington
|5%
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|San Diego State
|5%
|EDGE
|Jermaine Johnson II
|Florida State
|5%
|DE
|DeMarvin Leal
|Texas A&M
|5%
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|Alabama
|5%
|OL
|Bernhard Raimann
|Central Michigan
|5%
National Mock Draft Positions
|Position
|Pct
|Defensive back
|53%
|Edge rusher
|26%
|Wide receiver
|16%
|Offensive line
|5%
|Tight end
|0%
|Running back
|0%
|Defensive tackle
|0%
|Linebacker
|0%
Poll
If the Chiefs go that way, which defensive back would you prefer in the first round?
-
55%
Daxton Hill
-
9%
Jalen Pitre
-
11%
Kaiir Elam
-
5%
Kyler Gordon
-
18%
Someone else
Loading comments...