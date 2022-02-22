2-round PFF mock draft sends cornerback, wide receiver to Chiefs

On Monday, Pro Football Focus writer Austin Gayle released a two-round mock draft in which the Washington Commanders trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers make a deal to get the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr and the Denver Broncos make a splash trade to get Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

With the 30th pick of the first round, Gayle goes with a cornerback to the Kansas City Chiefs.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida Big Board Rank: 31 Elam’s PFF grade isn’t all that impressive, but a lot of that is because of some costly penalties. He still allowed just 19 receptions for 191 yards on 34 targets this season while going toe-to-toe with top-end SEC receiver talent.

Then in the second round — with the 62nd overall pick — Gayle projects the Chiefs will take wide receiver Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama.

This is the 19th national mock draft we’ve covered at Arrowhead Pride — and the trend for defensive backs in the first round continues. Many of the writers going that way mention the potential departure of veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu — which could easily happen. But if the Chiefs end up making a deal to bring back their All-Pro safety, it will be interesting to see if the positional emphasis we’re seeing in the national mocks will shift.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct S Daxton Hill Michigan 26% WR Jahan Dotson Penn State 11% S Jalen Pitre Baylor 11% EDGE George Karlaftis Purdue 11% CB Kaiir Elam Florida 11% CB Kyler Gordon Washington 5% DE Cameron Thomas San Diego State 5% EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Florida State 5% DE DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M 5% WR Jameson Williams Alabama 5% OL Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan 5%

National Mock Draft Positions Position Pct Defensive back 53% Edge rusher 26% Wide receiver 16% Offensive line 5% Tight end 0% Running back 0% Defensive tackle 0% Linebacker 0%