2-round PFF mock draft sends cornerback, wide receiver to Chiefs

National writers continue to select defensive backs with Kansas City’s 30th pick.

By John Dixon
Florida v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

On Monday, Pro Football Focus writer Austin Gayle released a two-round mock draft in which the Washington Commanders trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers make a deal to get the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr and the Denver Broncos make a splash trade to get Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

With the 30th pick of the first round, Gayle goes with a cornerback to the Kansas City Chiefs.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Big Board Rank: 31

Elam’s PFF grade isn’t all that impressive, but a lot of that is because of some costly penalties. He still allowed just 19 receptions for 191 yards on 34 targets this season while going toe-to-toe with top-end SEC receiver talent.

Then in the second round — with the 62nd overall pick — Gayle projects the Chiefs will take wide receiver Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama.

This is the 19th national mock draft we’ve covered at Arrowhead Pride — and the trend for defensive backs in the first round continues. Many of the writers going that way mention the potential departure of veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu — which could easily happen. But if the Chiefs end up making a deal to bring back their All-Pro safety, it will be interesting to see if the positional emphasis we’re seeing in the national mocks will shift.

National Mock Draft Picks

Pos Name School Pct
S Daxton Hill Michigan 26%
WR Jahan Dotson Penn State 11%
S Jalen Pitre Baylor 11%
EDGE George Karlaftis Purdue 11%
CB Kaiir Elam Florida 11%
CB Kyler Gordon Washington 5%
DE Cameron Thomas San Diego State 5%
EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Florida State 5%
DE DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M 5%
WR Jameson Williams Alabama 5%
OL Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan 5%

National Mock Draft Positions

Position Pct
Defensive back 53%
Edge rusher 26%
Wide receiver 16%
Offensive line 5%
Tight end 0%
Running back 0%
Defensive tackle 0%
Linebacker 0%

Poll

If the Chiefs go that way, which defensive back would you prefer in the first round?

view results
  • 55%
    Daxton Hill
    (326 votes)
  • 9%
    Jalen Pitre
    (56 votes)
  • 11%
    Kaiir Elam
    (69 votes)
  • 5%
    Kyler Gordon
    (30 votes)
  • 18%
    Someone else
    (106 votes)
587 votes total

