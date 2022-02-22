WATCH: Shane Buechele spotted working with Patrick Mahomes in Dallas

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has begun his usual offseason workout regimen with his longtime trainer, Bobby Stroupe. But Tuesday’s update from Stroupe came with one difference. In a video posted to Stroupe’s official Twitter account, Mahomes can be seen working out with Shane Buechele, the Chiefs’ now second-year, 24-year-old quarterback out of SMU.

It appears QB2otF Shane Buechele is on the PM15 method https://t.co/qLVvBYH51j — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 22, 2022

Stroupe is the founder and president of the ATHLETE Performance Enhancement Center (APEC). He was initially based out of Mahomes’ hometown of Tyler, Texas, before moving his operation to Kansas City in the summer of 2021. Stroupe works closely with Mahomes and often live-tweets Chiefs’ games to discuss the quarterback’s unique, uber-athletic skill set.

So it is no surprise that Buechele has decided to work closely with Mahomes as he prepares for the most important season of his young career.

In November, the Arizona Cardinals tried to sign Buechele to their active roster from the Chiefs’ practice squad as starter Kyler Murray dealt with an injury-riddled season. As a response, the Chiefs opted to sign Buechele to their 53-man roster, keeping three quarterbacks the remainder of the year: veteran Chad Henne, Buechele and Mahomes.

Buechele was 37 of 55 for 422 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions last preseason — and the Chiefs paid him generously to sign with the club as an undrafted free agent heading into the 2021 season.

When it comes to quarterbacks, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid tends to like one veteran and one younger quarterback on the roster. With Henne headed to free agency, perhaps it’s finally time for Mahomes to be that veteran to developmental backup Buechele.

One thing is for sure — by jumping on the “PM15 method” (a hat-tip here to TB12), Buechele already appears to be on the right track.