How John Metchie III or Jalen Tolbert could fit into the Chiefs’ offense

On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Draft Room podcast, we discussed the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming offseason by previewing the amount of cap space the Chiefs could free up with staff writer Jared Sapp.

(Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here. It is also available on Spotify.)

Towards the end of the show, we took time to highlight two wide-receiver prospects that the Chiefs — for one reason or another — could consider as options in the second round or later.

Bryan: John Metchie III | Alabama

The ‘Bama wideout posted a line of 96 catches, 1,142 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions during his junior season in 2021. If not for tearing his ACL in December, he likely would have landed in the draft’s top 40 picks — if not in the first round.

In his film, Metchie checks a lot of boxes. While nothing stands out as a jaw-dropping elite trait, he’s the kind of football player you can trust to come in and execute as a true No. 2 wide receiver in 2023 and beyond. With the Crimson Tide, he aligned across all formations — finding ways to create separation at all levels of the field, getting open with quickness and smarts.

In the way he transitioned into off-script plays, Metchie showed a really high football IQ, consistently finding openings to provide a target when his quarterback was under duress. We know this is an area where he could work really well with Patrick Mahomes.

This is the kind of high-value pick toward the end of the second round that would enable general manager Brett Veach to select a defensive player in Round 1.

Talon: Jalen Tolbert | South Alabama

After high school, Tolbert was not a highly sought-after recruit. Rated as a two-star prospect, he landed in-state with South Alabama — but five years later, he is likely going to be a Day 2 draft pick.

In 2019, Tolbert’s six-touchdown season put him on a few radars. But in 2020, he truly broke out with his first 1,000-yard season, bringing in eight touchdown passes. Then in 2021, he continued to build on his growing reputation by matching his eight touchdowns — but catching almost 20 more passes (64 in 2020 to 82 in 2021), coming in just shy of 1,500 yards. While the Jaguars moved him around the offense quite a bit, he primarily played outside. While he uses a lot of head fakes and shoulder movements to shake one-on-one defenders, he isn’t yet consistent with his lower-body technique.

He understands spacing — and knows how to find open areas in zone coverage — but to consistently beat NFL corners in man coverage, he will need to improve his overall route running. Still, he has reliable hands and tracks balls with ease — and his versatility, ability to run quick screens, block in the run game and catch contested balls would make him a great second or third-round choice. In head coach Andy Reid’s offense, he could be polished up into a truly productive No. 2 wideout.

