Offseason race brewing between Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf

The NFL offseason is in full swing — which opens the door for friendly competitions such as a throw-off — or, in the case of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, a race.

TMZ recently caught up with Metcalf and the reporter asked him point-blank if he could take Hill — who is still regarded as the league’s fastest player despite his disinterested Pro Bowl outing — in a footrace.

Metcalf laughed at the idea that he’d lose a race to Hill — telling us, “Yeah. I can beat Tyreek Hill in a race.”

There is some history to this budding rivalry — if you want to call it that. Back in October of 2020, Hill joked that he would never have to make a play like Metcalf did — in which the Seahawk chased down Arizona’s Budda Baker to save a touchdown.

Those turned out to be famous last words — as Hill would later chase down Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun as he sprinted toward the end zone (the play is worth another watch, as Hill actually forces a fumble on the play).

It was apparent Hill caught wind of Metcalf’s words to TMZ, as he posted to Twitter on Monday morning.

Usain after I warm up on DK I’m coming for you — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2022

So for Hill, it’s Metcalf first, then eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, then the world.

I’m about to race everybody that call me out let’s go — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2022

So...who ya got?