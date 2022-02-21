 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offseason race brewing between Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: DEC 01 Raiders at Chiefs Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL offseason is in full swing — which opens the door for friendly competitions such as a throw-off — or, in the case of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, a race.

TMZ recently caught up with Metcalf and the reporter asked him point-blank if he could take Hill — who is still regarded as the league’s fastest player despite his disinterested Pro Bowl outing — in a footrace.

Metcalf laughed at the idea that he’d lose a race to Hill — telling us, “Yeah. I can beat Tyreek Hill in a race.”

There is some history to this budding rivalry — if you want to call it that. Back in October of 2020, Hill joked that he would never have to make a play like Metcalf did — in which the Seahawk chased down Arizona’s Budda Baker to save a touchdown.

Those turned out to be famous last words — as Hill would later chase down Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun as he sprinted toward the end zone (the play is worth another watch, as Hill actually forces a fumble on the play).

It was apparent Hill caught wind of Metcalf’s words to TMZ, as he posted to Twitter on Monday morning.

So for Hill, it’s Metcalf first, then eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, then the world.

So...who ya got?

