Jarran Reed posts farewell to Kansas City, Chiefs coach Andy Reid

The defensive tackle has come to the end of his one-year contract with Kansas City.

By John Dixon
Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, free-agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed — who spent the 2021 season playing for the Kansas City Chiefsposted a Twitter message thanking the city (and head coach Andy Reid) for the past season.

Does this tweet mean that the Chiefs will not re-sign Reed for 2022?

It might. But it might not. It wouldn’t be the first time a player posted such a message after the conclusion of a one-year contract (Reed signed a one-year deal for at least $5 million last March) only to be re-signed later. So... we’ll see.

Reed is one of 23 unrestricted free agents who played for Kansas City in 2021. Over the course of the season, the 29-year-old player — who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round (49th overall) in 2016 — collected 43 tackles (23 solo), 2.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, nine knockdowns and 19 pressures, along with two forced fumbles and a pass defensed.

