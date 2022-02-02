6 Chiefs anticipated to be in attendance for this weekend’s Pro Bowl

Six members of the 2021 Kansas City Chiefs are expected to participate and represent the AFC in this weekend’s 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, including five of the six KC players originally named to the showcase game and one alternate.

The league named left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., wide receiver Tyreek Hill, defensive tackle Chris Jones, tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu to the Pro Bowl back in December.

At the time of this writing, all plan to attend except Jones, which is to be expected — the Chiefs defensive tackle played through the 2021 season with torn ligaments in his wrist, and it’s likely he is getting that taken care of as soon as possible now that Kansas City has been eliminated.

Jones will be replaced by Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

.@Titans DL Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) named to Pro Bowl.



Simmons replaces Chiefs DL Chris Jones, who is unable to participate due to injury.



READ https://t.co/YBoNBlTz3N pic.twitter.com/zemH3aXGf2 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 31, 2022

Defensive end Frank Clark — one of eight Chiefs alternates — has been asked to attend as an alternate and he has accepted his invitation to play, according to his agent, Erik Burkhardt.

Congrats to my guy Frank Clark @TheRealFrankC_ getting that

Pro Bowl call . His 3rd. And more to come… — Erik Burkhardt (@ErikBurkhardt) January 31, 2022

Hill is expected to participate in the NFL’s “Skills Showdown,” which airs this Thursday, February 3 at 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time on ESPN. The 2022 Pro Bowl takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time this Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

The game will be aired on ABC and ESPN. A final note: Pro Bowl lineups are subject to change.