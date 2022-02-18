1 in 4 NFL fans believe Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in NFL fans — including those of the Kansas City Chiefs. In the post-Super Bowl Reacts surveys, fans across the country were asked about the next one — while Kansas City fans weighed in on offseason needs and a franchise GOAT.

Super Bowl LVII

While a plurality of NFL fans (32%) believe the Buffalo Bills will be the next team to win an NFL championship, about one in four (23%) still believe the Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII. Interestingly, a majority of fans think an AFC team will win. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills and Chiefs (both +750) are the betting favorites to go all the way.

The next NFL longshot

Since the Cincinnati Bengals made it to last weekend’s Super Bowl, it’s now the team fans will think of as a longshot championship contender. And 24% of them think the next one will be the Chicago Bears.

Super Bowl quarterbacks

Even though he’ll soon have a shiny new NFL Championship ring, about one in three NFL fans (32%) think that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will never be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, fans seem even less impressed with what they saw from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during Sunday’s game. About two-thirds (68%) think he’ll be limited to two appearances in the championship game.

Edge, please

After losing the AFC Championship game to the Bengals — and failing to sack Burrow even once behind a suspect offensive line — a majority of Chiefs fans (52%) want the team to acquire new edge rushers before the 2022 season.

Tony Who?

And it looks like Chiefs fans have made up their minds in the debate about whether Tony Gonzalez or Travis Kelce is the team’s all-time best tight end. Four in five (81%) are now convinced that Kelce is The Man.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.