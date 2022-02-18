Arrowheadlines: 2 Chiefs land in top 12 of 2021 NFL redraft

The latest

Round 1 - Pick 11 Creed Humphrey OL NFL DRAFT • 6’5” / 320 LBS The Giants have to get better in the trenches, and Humphrey’s powerful presence would be a piece of an offensive turnaround. Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Smith OL NFL DRAFT • 6’6” / 335 LBS The Eagles are going to have some needs on the interior of their offensive line, and Smith played with veteran-caliber strength and steady balance as a rookie.

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 62 starting QBs of the 2021 NFL season | NFL.com

7 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · Year 5 2021 stats: 20 games | 67.3 pct | 5,896 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 48 pass TD | 16 INT | 498 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 10 fumbles 2020 final ranking: 3 | 2019: 2 | 2018: 1 | 2017: N/A This is a ranking based on this season alone. If I was picking one quarterback for next season, the next five seasons or the next 10 seasons, I’d take Mahomes. But this was an uneven Mahomes campaign. It was less of a roller coaster for the regular season (like Josh Allen’s) and more consistently ragged, mostly efficient ball with a few too many turnovers early and too few big plays, until the end. Let’s talk about that end. Mahomes entered the Matrix for 10 nearly flawless playoff quarters, and then he became the primary reason the Chiefs self-immolated in the AFC Championship Game. He was set to reach another level, and I could not be more surprised by how suddenly and swiftly he fell.

2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each AFC team must keep | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs Orlando Brown Kansas City Chiefs · OT This one is a no-brainer — you know it, I know it and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach seems to know it. The Chiefs paid big to land Brown via trade last offseason. He might not have been the top left tackle in 2021, having earned the 15th-best offensive grade at his position from PFF, but that’s still plenty encouraging, especially considering this was Brown’s first full season at left tackle in the NFL. He’s also just 25. Kansas City has a chance to secure Patrick Mahomes’ blind spot for the foreseeable future.

NFL star Travis Kelce runs on an underwater treadmill to build endurance and prevent injuries | Insider

Kelce says doing the long cardio sessions underwater helps his body release lactic acid to heal and protect his muscles from the bumps and bruises, but in a low-impact environment to limit the stress on his body. “Getting the body moving without having to put a lot of strain on the joints and stress on my muscles has been huge for me over the course of my career,” Kelce told Insider. “Throughout the season, it gets me ready every single week and getting those lactic acids out of my body from games, so I’ll usually hit the pool once or twice before I even start practicing.”

2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Evan Neal No. 1; Kenny Pickett First QB Taken | SI

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan Safety Tyrann Mathieu wants to re-sign with the Chiefs, but four of the team’s top six defensive backs in terms of snaps played are currently unsigned for 2022. The brother of Ravens running back Justice Hill and a former five-star recruit out of Oklahoma, Hill will test off the charts next month in Indy and has the versatility to be utilized in a variety of alignments.

Source: Green Bay Packers hire Aaron Rodgers favorite Tom Clements as QB coach | ESPN

Tom Clements, one of the coaches Aaron Rodgers has long credited for his development during his early days in the NFL, is coming out of retirement to return to the Green Bay Packers as quarterbacks coach. Clements verbally accepted the job on Thursday, a source told ESPN. The contract still has to be signed, but that is expected to be just a formality. While there’s the obvious connection to Rodgers, a source said Clements’ arrival doesn’t guarantee that the reigning NFL MVP will return to the Packers, but rather is another move that the Packers hope will convince Rodgers to come back.

Buyout for Jim Harbaugh’s new contract at Michigan leaves door open for NFL return | NFL.com

After rumors of a potential leap to the Chicago Bears, Day is still at Ohio State. Harbaugh’s name was included in coaching searches to fill two NFL vacancies (Minnesota, Las Vegas), and he completed an interview with the Vikings before deciding to remain with the Wolverines. Harbaugh fell short of winning the Super Bowl while serving as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, and the pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy continued to pull at Harbaugh, according to the coach. When the Vikings expressed interest, “it was something I wanted to explore,” Harbaugh explained, per CBS Sports. Explore, he did, but ultimately nothing more than an interview came of it. Instead, Harbaugh returned to Michigan, where he received a boost in pay following his best season with the Wolverines, which included a Big Ten championship and the school’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

5 potential cap casualties the Chiefs could trade for this offseason

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns The Skinny: The Browns don’t have significant cap issues, but it might be time for a change-of-scenery for Landry. The five-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract, making it easy for Cleveland to move on from Landry in a trade or an outright release. The Browns would save $15 million of Landry’s $16.4 million cap hit in such a move. The Pros: Landry certainly fits the role of a possession receiver; he’s been used for the vast majority of his career as an extension of the running game out of the slot. He’s not going to wow you with his explosiveness or his big-play ability, but he’s as consistent as they come, and he would add another target for Patrick Mahomes — especially on third down. The Cons: Landry is probably the least appealing of the wide receiver trade options this offseason. He’s a quality player, but he comes with a $14 million base salary, and he clogs up the slot where the Chiefs like to utilize both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. He wouldn’t be a bad addition; the fit just isn’t as clean as some of the other options available via trade, the draft or free agency.

