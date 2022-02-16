Report: Now-former Chiefs defensive backs coach Sam Madison headed to Dolphins

Now-former Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs and cornerbacks coach Sam Madison is headed to the Miami Dolphins to become their cornerbacks coach and pass game specialist, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This is all part of Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel putting the finishing touches on his staff, with CBs coach Charles Burks departing for a similar role in Cincinnati. Thus the spot and need for Madison. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2022

As Schefter notes, Madison, 47, spent the first nine years of his playing career with the Miami Dolphins — during which he became a four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler. Madison joins new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s staff after spending the last three seasons in Kansas City.

Madison was on the team’s Super Bowl LIV championship-winning coaching staff and has helped young players such as Rashad Fenton, L’Jarius Sneed and Charvarius Ward shine early as Chiefs.

The Chiefs already have another defensive backs coach on the staff in Dave Merritt, so it remains to be seen if defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo immediately seeks to replace Madison. Spagnuolo already lost former linebackers coach Matt House to LSU this offseason, so he moved Brendan Daly from defensive linemen to linebackers and brought in Joe Cullen to coach defensive linemen.

On the offensive side of the football, the Chiefs lost former quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Mike Kafka to the New York Giants, who named him their offensive coordinator.