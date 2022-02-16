Report: Chiefs exclusive-rights free agent-to-be Chris Lammons ‘wanted’ in connection to Alvin Kamara arrest

A Kansas City Chiefs exclusive-rights free agent-to-be, cornerback Chris Lammons, is a “wanted suspect” in a beating involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, according to 8 News Now, the CBS local affiliate in Las Vegas.

The incident in question took place during after-hours prior to the Pro Bowl earlier this month — on the morning of February 5. The alleged attack involves Lammons, Kamara and two others who have already been arrested, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Kamara was arrested after the Pro Bowl on February 6.

#BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is a wanted suspect in a beating in Las Vegas involving New Orleans Saints player Alvin Kamara, sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team. #8NN https://t.co/jgV4Ou78fe — David Charns (@davidcharns) February 16, 2022

As the I-Team first reported Tuesday night, Las Vegas Metro police arrested two men and were searching for a third for their alleged roles in the nightclub beating involving New Orleans Saints player Alvin Kamara. The third suspect is Lammons, 26, sources said.

It was somewhat of a surprise when Lammons became the sixth and final cornerback to make the Chiefs’ initial 53-man roster out of training camp. Lammons registered 221 special-teams snaps and 13 defensive snaps during the 2021 regular season.

An exclusive-rights free agent is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team — which, in this case, would be the Chiefs — offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

It remains to be seen whether the alleged incident impacts the Chiefs’ decision-making when it comes to Lammons. The Chiefs are aware of the situation but have not released a statement.