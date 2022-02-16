Patrick Mahomes named ‘Honorary Captain’ for this Saturday’s HBCU Legacy Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named the “Honorary Captain” for the inaugural Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Legacy Bowl, according to the showcase game’s official Twitter account.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from HBCUs. The game is presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, for which Chiefs’ Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Willie Lanier serves as a member of the board of trustees.

The game will be broadcast live from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans on NFL Network this Saturday at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Mahomes’ foundation, “15 and the Mahomies,” struck a multi-year partnership with the bowl last March.

The deal will help bring attention and funding for NFL-eligible HBCU student-athletes...60 years after the franchise helped pioneer the recruitment of HBCU football players, their franchise quarterback is continuing the push for a bigger spotlight on these schools.

As the game’s “Honorary Captain,” the Chiefs quarterback will join co-founders Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris for the official coin toss. Here is a full list of players participating in the game.