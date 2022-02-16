In latest mock draft, Todd McShay sticks with a wideout to the Chiefs

On Tuesday, Todd McShay published his post-Super Bowl mock draft. In his latest projection, the ESPN analyst had the Pittsburgh Steelers trade up into the Denver Broncos’ 17th spot to select their next franchise quarterback: Liberty University’s Malik Willis. But with the 30th selection, McShay had the Kansas City Chiefs make the same move they did in his first mock draft from mid-December.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State Kansas City could fixate on defense, considering it allowed 5.9 yards per play in 2021 (30th). The pass-rush needs attention, and Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie would fit the bill there. Defensive backs Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward are currently without a contract, so UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen might be in play. And there will be more turnover on the offensive line, too, even if the Chiefs re-sign Orlando Brown Jr. So a receiver? The Chiefs will still have Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce next year, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes thrives on distributing the football. Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson are headed toward free agency. Dotson is lightning quick in and out of his breaks, and despite a 5-foot-11 frame, he can pluck on the run and produce after the catch. He’d be a great possession receiver for Mahomes after catching 91 passes in 2021, including at least five in 11 of 12 games. Dotson would be the sixth receiver here, and it’d be the third straight class of at least five first-rounders. That has never been done.

Back in December, McShay was all-in on Dotson — but at the end of his remarks about the Nittany Lions’ wideout, he also noted the Chiefs might consider selecting a first-round offensive tackle. This time, he explains the team’s needs at edge rusher and cornerback — and again, at tackle — before pulling the trigger on Dotson.

Translation: two months later, McShay is even less certain about what Kansas City will do — and by the time his next mock comes along, it’s likely he’ll have come around to the idea that the Chiefs will use their first-round pick on a defensive player.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct S Daxton Hill Michigan 21% WR Jahan Dotson Penn State 14% S Jalen Pitre Baylor 7% CB Kyler Gordon Washington 7% CB Kaiir Elam Florida 7% DE Cameron Thomas San Diego State 7% EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Florida State 7% EDGE George Karlaftis Purdue 7% DE DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M 7% WR Jameson Williams Alabama 7% OL Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan 7%