TWEET: Mecole Hardman gets Eli Apple back for post-AFC title tweet

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was quick to take to Twitter after the team’s 27-24 AFC title overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Quote-tweeting a clip of his late second-quarter stop of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Apple called Hill a baby.

Hill responded, saying “No Twitter beef big dog just hit my line,” requesting Apple to instead call him the next time he wanted to talk trash.

Fast forward to Super Bowl LVI, when Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and eventual Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp beat Apple on two touchdown passes, including the game-winning catch with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Both Hill and fellow Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman noticed that led to the Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl win.

Got heeee — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2022

@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ✌ pic.twitter.com/y6ZJN5zkgS — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

“@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day, but in the mean time just go get better at your craft,” wrote Hardman, who attached a video of his Super Bowl ring.

Of course, despite the playoff loss this year, Hill and Hardman are members of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV championship team.

Apple only had a one-year contract with the Bengals, so if it remains to be seen if he re-joins them for the 2022 season. It’s fair to say that if he does, it will only add fuel to the fire to this budding Chiefs-Bengals conference rivalry.