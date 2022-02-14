Chiefs again select safety in new mock from Draft Network

On Monday, the Draft Network published a post-Super Bowl mock draft from Brentley Weissman. Like his colleague Joe Marino did in his post-Senior Bowl mock a week ago, Weissman is concerned about the potential absence of Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme — and chooses the same player to fix the problem.
30. Kansas City Chiefs: S Daxton Hill, Michigan
With Tyrann Mathieu set to hit free agency, the Chiefs would be wise to address the free safety and nickel spot. Enter Daxton Hill. Hill shares a lot in common with Mathieu in that they both were traditional free safeties but then moved down to play nickel at a high level. Hill’s versatility, instincts, and athleticism should appeal to the Chiefs, who value those traits in their defensive backs.
Weissman makes a compelling case — and with this mock, defensive back becomes the most-addressed position group in the national mock drafts we’ve covered on Arrowhead Pride. But his argument presumes that Mathieu and the Chiefs do not make a deal that keeps him in Kansas City beyond his expiring contract. That presumption may be correct — but both general manager Brett Veach and his All-Pro safety have said there is a desire on both sides for him to stay with the Chiefs. Of course, those kinds of statements only matter if the two sides can agree on a deal. Still, it remains possible that Mathieu will be back in 2022 — which could easily change Weissman’s thinking about the 30th pick.
National Mock Draft Picks
|Pos
|Name
|School
|Pct
|S
|Daxton Hill
|Michigan
|27%
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|San Diego State
|9%
|EDGE
|Jermaine Johnson II
|Florida State
|9%
|EDGE
|George Karlaftis
|Purdue
|9%
|S
|Jalen Pitre
|Baylor
|9%
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Penn State
|9%
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|Alabama
|9%
|OL
|Bernhard Raimann
|Central Michigan
|9%
|CB
|Kyler Gordon
|Washington
|9%
National Mock Draft Positions
|Position
|Pct
|Defensive back
|45%
|Edge rusher
|27%
|Wide receiver
|18%
|Offensive line
|9%
|Tight end
|0%
|Running back
|0%
|Defensive tackle
|0%
|Linebacker
|0%
