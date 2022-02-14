Chiefs again select safety in new mock from Draft Network

On Monday, the Draft Network published a post-Super Bowl mock draft from Brentley Weissman. Like his colleague Joe Marino did in his post-Senior Bowl mock a week ago, Weissman is concerned about the potential absence of Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme — and chooses the same player to fix the problem.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: S Daxton Hill, Michigan With Tyrann Mathieu set to hit free agency, the Chiefs would be wise to address the free safety and nickel spot. Enter Daxton Hill. Hill shares a lot in common with Mathieu in that they both were traditional free safeties but then moved down to play nickel at a high level. Hill’s versatility, instincts, and athleticism should appeal to the Chiefs, who value those traits in their defensive backs.

Weissman makes a compelling case — and with this mock, defensive back becomes the most-addressed position group in the national mock drafts we’ve covered on Arrowhead Pride. But his argument presumes that Mathieu and the Chiefs do not make a deal that keeps him in Kansas City beyond his expiring contract. That presumption may be correct — but both general manager Brett Veach and his All-Pro safety have said there is a desire on both sides for him to stay with the Chiefs. Of course, those kinds of statements only matter if the two sides can agree on a deal. Still, it remains possible that Mathieu will be back in 2022 — which could easily change Weissman’s thinking about the 30th pick.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct S Daxton Hill Michigan 27% DE Cameron Thomas San Diego State 9% EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Florida State 9% EDGE George Karlaftis Purdue 9% S Jalen Pitre Baylor 9% WR Jahan Dotson Penn State 9% WR Jameson Williams Alabama 9% OL Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan 9% CB Kyler Gordon Washington 9%