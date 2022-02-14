With 2 recent signings, Chiefs’ roster now stands at 57 players

Going into Super Bowl weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs continued to add players to their 90-man offseason roster.

Late on Friday afternoon, the NFL transactions wire reported that the team had signed another tight end to the roster — this one with a familiar name. Josh Pederson is the son of former Kansas City offensive coordinator (and now Jacksonville Jaguars head coach) Doug Pederson.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound product of the University of Lousiana-Monroe — who played his high-school ball for Blue Valley North in suburban Kansas City while Pederson was coaching with the Chiefs — originally joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the San Francisco 49ers after the 2021 NFL Draft. The 49ers waived him in early August. He finished the offseason with the New Orleans Saints but didn’t make the team’s Week 1 roster.

On Wednesday, the team had re-signed one of its 2021 practice-squad players: Shilique Calhoun. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end was a third-round pick (75th overall) for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2016 draft, spending three seasons there before moving on to the New England Patriots for 2019 and 2020. Over his six-year NFL career, Calhoun has appeared in 51 games, collecting 56 tackles (37 solo), 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass defensed.

These two Reserve/Futures signings bring the team’s roster to 57 players. We estimate that the team currently has about $2.5 million in cap space.