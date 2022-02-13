Report: Eric Bieniemy remaining in Kansas City for 2022 is ‘uncertain’

On Super Bowl Sunday — as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams get ready for the league’s championship game — ESPN’s Adam Schefter had some news regarding the Kansas City Chiefs and whether or not they plan to re-sign Eric Bieniemy, who has served the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator for the last four seasons.

Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy is expected to soon meet with HC Andy Reid to determine whether his future is in Kansas City, sources say.https://t.co/dL9lPJHyiZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

News that Bieniemy’s contract was expiring emerged via NFL Network last week — and since then, there has been no update as to whether the Chiefs intend to bring him back. Schefter provided more notes in his report for ESPN on Sunday morning.

Bieniemy and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid are expected to soon meet and discuss their futures, whether they envision them together in Kansas City or apart, according to league sources. Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka already has departed Kansas City to become the Giants’ offensive coordinator, leaving behind Bieniemy and making him even more essential to Kansas City’s offense for 2022. There are no assurances that Bieniemy will return. He has considered coaching in college, listening to other offers or even taking off a year after a physically and mentally draining season in which the Chiefs fell one game short of the Super Bowl and Bieniemy was bypassed in the head-coach hiring cycle. Bieniemy’s next meeting with Reid is likely to determine whether he will return or whether the Chiefs’ offensive coaching staff will need an overhaul.

Bieniemy interviewed with both the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints for their respective head coach positions, but he failed to land either job in what has become an incredibly frustrating stretch. It has been approximated that Bieniemy has been considered for around 20 positions over the last few offseasons — but has received no offers.

Another report (that led Saturday’s Arrowheadlines) from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson notes that the Saints may be considering Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator after promoting defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach. Perhaps there is some thought that Bieniemy, in a sense, could better his head coaching chances by leading a team as its “offensive head coach” — thereby getting out of Reid’s shadow.

Wilson also connected Reid to former Chiefs offensive coordinator and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, as well as Kentucky offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen.

We could have easily assumed that Bieniemy would have just returned to Kansas City following another empty round of interviews. But the smoke against such an idea is building — and we know what that usually means.